7 Fresh IPOs Set To Hit Market This Week: Check A-Z Of Upcoming Offerings

New Delhi: Last month, there were notable listings in the main board and small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) categories of the primary market, which encouraged investors to subscribe and list. Moving forward, there is a lot of market excitement during the first week of March due to the abundance of newly listed companies and subscription-only initial public offerings (IPOs).

Let's look at some of the companies that are opening for subscription this week along with the offering details.

1. RK Swamy IPO

RK Swamy IPO: Subscription Dates

The marketing service provider is scheduled to hit the market on March 4, 2024. It will be closed on March 6, 2024.

RK Swamy IPO: Allotment Date

If everything goes as arranged, the allotment is expected on March 7, 2024.

RK Swamy IPO: Listing Date

The listing date is yet not finalised. If reports can be believed it will be on March 12, 2024.

RK Swamy IPO: Price Band

If we talk about the price band, it is Rs 270 to Rs 288 per share.

RK Swamy IPO: Lot Size

Investors have to take a minimum of 50 shares.

RK Swamy IPO: Minimum Investment Amount

calculating the price band and the lot size, one needs a minimum of Rs 14, 400 to invest in the RK Swamy IPO.

2. JG Chemicals IPO

JG Chemicals IPO: Subscription Dates

The IPO is opening on March 5, 2024, for subscription. The offering will close on March 7, 2024.

JG Chemicals IPO: Allotment Date

The allotment is expected to be on March 11, 2024.

JG Chemicals IPO: Listing Date

The listing date of JG Chemicals IPO is expected on March 13, 2024.

JG Chemicals IPO: Price Band

The price band of the IPO is set to Rs 210 to Rs 221 for each share.

JG Chemicals IPO: Lot Size

Investors have to buy a minimum of 67 shares for this IPO.

JG Chemicals IPO: Minimum Investment Amount

You must have a minimum of Rs 14,807 for the application.

3. Gopal Namkeen IPO

Gopal Namkeen IPO: Subscription Dates

The subscription window for this IPO is opening on March 6, 2024. Investors have the chance to subscribe to the IPO till March 11, 2024.

Gopal Namkeen IPO: Allotment Date

Like others, the allotment date of Gopal Namkeen IPO is not finalised yet. However, it is expected on March 12, 2024.

Gopal Namkeen IPO: Price Band

The price band is fixed at Rs 381 to Rs 401 each share.

Gopal Namkeen IPO: Lot Size

If we talk about the lot size, it is 37 shares.

Gopal Namkeen IPO: Minimum Investment Amount

Now, the question may encounter you that how much minimum money you need to have. So, after going through the calculation, you must have Rs 14, 837.

4. V R Infraspace IPO

V R Infraspace IPO: Subscription Dates

V R Infraspace's IPO will hit Dalal Street on March 4, 2024. The subscription window will be closed on March 6, 2024.

V R Infraspace IPO: Listing Date

The expected listing date is March 12, 2024.

V R Infraspace IPO: Allotment Date

Investors are expected to get the allotment on March 7, 2024.

V R Infraspace IPO: Price Band

The price band of the IPO is Rs 85 per share.

V R Infraspace IPO: Lot Size

The lot size of the IPO is 1600 shares.

5. Sona Machinery IPO

Sona Machinery IPO: Subscription Dates

Sona Machinery is offering the issue in the Small Medium Enterprise (SME) segment. The company's IPO will hit the market on March 5, 2024. The same will be closed on March 7, 2024.

Sona Machinery IPO: Price Band

The price band of the IPO is Rs 136 to Rs 143 each share.

6. Shree Karni Fabcom IPO

Shree Karni Fabcom IPO: Subscription Dates

Shree Karni Fabcom's IPO subscription starts on March 6, 2024. You have the chance to apply till March 11, 2024.

Shree Karni Fabcom IPO: Price Band

The price band of Shree Karni Fabcom IPO is set at Rs 220 to Rs 227 per share.

7. Pune E-Stock Broking IPO

Pune E-Stock Broking IPO: Subscription Dates

The company is all set to hit the secondary market on March 7, 2024, and it will close on March 12, 2024.

Pune E-Stock Broking IPO: Price Band

Pune E-Stock Broking IPO's price band is set to Rs 78 to Rs 83 for each share.