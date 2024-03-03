7 Fresh IPOs Set To Hit Market This Week: Check A-Z Of Upcoming Offerings
The market is expected to be engaged the whole week as 7 IPO set to hit Dalal Street. Read on further to find out the details of upcoming IPOs.
New Delhi: Last month, there were notable listings in the main board and small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) categories of the primary market, which encouraged investors to subscribe and list. Moving forward, there is a lot of market excitement during the first week of March due to the abundance of newly listed companies and subscription-only initial public offerings (IPOs).
Let's look at some of the companies that are opening for subscription this week along with the offering details.
1. RK Swamy IPO
RK Swamy IPO: Subscription Dates
The marketing service provider is scheduled to hit the market on March 4, 2024. It will be closed on March 6, 2024.
RK Swamy IPO: Allotment Date
If everything goes as arranged, the allotment is expected on March 7, 2024.
RK Swamy IPO: Listing Date
The listing date is yet not finalised. If reports can be believed it will be on March 12, 2024.
RK Swamy IPO: Price Band
If we talk about the price band, it is Rs 270 to Rs 288 per share.
RK Swamy IPO: Lot Size
Investors have to take a minimum of 50 shares.
RK Swamy IPO: Minimum Investment Amount
calculating the price band and the lot size, one needs a minimum of Rs 14, 400 to invest in the RK Swamy IPO.
2. JG Chemicals IPO
JG Chemicals IPO: Subscription Dates
The IPO is opening on March 5, 2024, for subscription. The offering will close on March 7, 2024.
JG Chemicals IPO: Allotment Date
The allotment is expected to be on March 11, 2024.
JG Chemicals IPO: Listing Date
The listing date of JG Chemicals IPO is expected on March 13, 2024.
JG Chemicals IPO: Price Band
The price band of the IPO is set to Rs 210 to Rs 221 for each share.
JG Chemicals IPO: Lot Size
Investors have to buy a minimum of 67 shares for this IPO.
JG Chemicals IPO: Minimum Investment Amount
You must have a minimum of Rs 14,807 for the application.
3. Gopal Namkeen IPO
Gopal Namkeen IPO: Subscription Dates
The subscription window for this IPO is opening on March 6, 2024. Investors have the chance to subscribe to the IPO till March 11, 2024.
Gopal Namkeen IPO: Allotment Date
Like others, the allotment date of Gopal Namkeen IPO is not finalised yet. However, it is expected on March 12, 2024.
Gopal Namkeen IPO: Price Band
The price band is fixed at Rs 381 to Rs 401 each share.
Gopal Namkeen IPO: Lot Size
If we talk about the lot size, it is 37 shares.
Gopal Namkeen IPO: Minimum Investment Amount
Now, the question may encounter you that how much minimum money you need to have. So, after going through the calculation, you must have Rs 14, 837.
4. V R Infraspace IPO
V R Infraspace IPO: Subscription Dates
V R Infraspace's IPO will hit Dalal Street on March 4, 2024. The subscription window will be closed on March 6, 2024.
V R Infraspace IPO: Listing Date
The expected listing date is March 12, 2024.
V R Infraspace IPO: Allotment Date
Investors are expected to get the allotment on March 7, 2024.
V R Infraspace IPO: Price Band
The price band of the IPO is Rs 85 per share.
V R Infraspace IPO: Lot Size
The lot size of the IPO is 1600 shares.
5. Sona Machinery IPO
Sona Machinery IPO: Subscription Dates
Sona Machinery is offering the issue in the Small Medium Enterprise (SME) segment. The company's IPO will hit the market on March 5, 2024. The same will be closed on March 7, 2024.
Sona Machinery IPO: Price Band
The price band of the IPO is Rs 136 to Rs 143 each share.
6. Shree Karni Fabcom IPO
Shree Karni Fabcom IPO: Subscription Dates
Shree Karni Fabcom's IPO subscription starts on March 6, 2024. You have the chance to apply till March 11, 2024.
Shree Karni Fabcom IPO: Price Band
The price band of Shree Karni Fabcom IPO is set at Rs 220 to Rs 227 per share.
7. Pune E-Stock Broking IPO
Pune E-Stock Broking IPO: Subscription Dates
The company is all set to hit the secondary market on March 7, 2024, and it will close on March 12, 2024.
Pune E-Stock Broking IPO: Price Band
Pune E-Stock Broking IPO's price band is set to Rs 78 to Rs 83 for each share.
