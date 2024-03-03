trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2726925
'Google Is Digital East India Company': Anupam Mittal Slams Tech Giant For THIS Reason

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Pawan Rai|Last Updated: Mar 03, 2024, 08:42 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: In a recent turn of events, Google's decision to remove several Indian mobile applications from its Play Store due to a dispute over service fee payments has sparked controversy. Anupam Mittal, the founder of Shaadi.com, likened Google to the historic East India Company.

The Indian entrepreneur expressed concerns over what he perceives as Google's audacity and disregard for Indian interests. (Also Read: 6 Credit Cards With No Joining Fees And Zero Annual Charge: Check Features)

What Causes Dispute?

The dispute arose when Google delisted a dozen applications, including Shaadi.com and Bharat Matrimony. After the action of the tech giant, Mittal condemns the move as a "dark day" for India's internet. (Also Read: Struggling With Tricky Math Problem? Don't Worry! This App May Be Handy)

He called for an immediate halt to what he termed as Google's imposition of a 'Lagaan' (tax) in the form of service fees. Mittal's sentiments echoed the growing dissatisfaction among Indian tech entrepreneurs and startups regarding Google's actions.

Government Intervention

Following widespread criticism and intervention from Union Minister of Electronics & IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Google has begun reinstating several Indian applications on its Play Store.

Applications such as Shaadi.com, Naukri, and 99acres have returned, albeit without in-app billing functionalities. This move comes amidst ongoing legal proceedings in India's Competition Commission (CCI) and Supreme Court regarding Google's actions.

The backlash against Google's actions has extended beyond individual entrepreneurs to include prominent figures such as Sanjeev Bikchandani, the co-founder of Info Edge.

Bikchandani has called upon India's antitrust regulator, the CCI, to investigate Google's alleged anti-competitive behavior.

Additionally, there have been renewed calls for the development of India's app store as a public infrastructure initiative, emphasizing the need for greater autonomy and competition in the digital space.

