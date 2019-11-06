Boeing forecasts demand for 2,380 new aircraft in India by 2038

New Delhi: Global aerospace major Boeing expects a demand for 2,380 new aircraft in India, valued at $330 billion, over the next 20 years.

According to the Boeing`s annual India Commercial Market Outlook (CMO) 2019, factors such as exponential domestic passenger traffic growth, new long-haul opportunities and infrastructure development will lead to the fulfilment of the demand forecast.

"To operate and maintain the expanding fleet, operators are expected to spend $440 billion on aviation services, including ground, station and cargo operations, along with maintenance and engineering," the 2019 India CMO said.

"In India, single-aisles will lead the demand for airplane deliveries -- comprising 87 per cent of all new airplanes -- to meet requirements for domestic network connections and service to new airports.

"Wide-body airplanes will make up 13 per cent of new airplane deliveries, helping to enable new long-range flights."

As per the CMO, many of the new airplanes will replace ageing aircraft and help operators grow their network as India`s airplane fleet is projected to quadruple in size to approximately 2,500 aircraft by 2038.