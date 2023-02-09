'Bravo SRK': Anand Mahindra Praises Shah Rukh Khan as 'Pathaan' Tops Wikipedia's Article List

New Delhi: Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra has praised the global success of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and called it the evidence of India’s growing soft power across the world. Mahindra congratulated Shah Rukh Khan for this phenomenal success and said ‘Bravo’. He cited the data of world of statistics’ post that listed top ten wikipedia articles of the last week. As expected, Pathaan topped in the list followed by 'The Last of Us' and 'ChatGPT' getting second and third rank respectively.

He cautioned that he knew "it’s the sheer numbers of Indians & the diaspora" that influenced that but "didn’t underestimate how many Asians/Europeans are fans".

“This is a global site. If you’re looking for evidence of India’s growing soft power, look no further. Yes, yes, I know it’s the sheer numbers of Indians & the diaspora that influence this but don’t underestimate how many Asians/Europeans are fans. Bravo @iamsrk,” Anand Mahindra tweeted.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has broken many records domestically and internationally as the movie collected Rs 832 crore gross worldwide in 12 days. The film marked the return of the king khan on the big screen after a gap of four years. It also featured Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles.