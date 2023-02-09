Twitter's Blue Tick Monthly Plan in India at Rs 650 Creates a Storm of Memes and Jokes on Platform
Twitter rolled out Blue Tick subscription in India with the cost of Rs 650 for web and Rs 900 for mobile per month. Anyone with the verified number can get blue tick once approved.
- Twitter launches Blue tick subscription in India.
- Twitteratis make fun of blue tick due to high price.
- Twitter gives multiple benefits to Blue users.
New Delhi: Twitter has recently launched its coveted blue tick verification program in India, at the cost of Rs 650 for web and Rs 900 for mobile monthly. The blue tick, also known as the verified badge, is a highly sought-after feature for Twitter users as it signifies that the account is authentic and trustworthy. Indian users can become Blue subscribers by paying the monthly subscription fee. Twitter Blue subscribers with a verified phone number will get a blue checkmark once approved.
However, Twitteratis start making memes to laugh at the Twitter Blue’ price in India. #Blue tick was trending on Twitter as Twitteratis said to invest in SIPs rather paying Rs 900 per month.
Twitter Blue Benefits
Tweets from verified users will be prioritized that will help to fight scams and spam. Moreover, the users will see 50% fewer ads in the home timeline. Subscribers will be able to post longer videos to Twitter, which is restrictive for normal users up to a limit. Twitter Blue subscribers will get early access to select new features with Twitter Blue Labs.
Other benefits include allowing edit a Tweet up to 5 times within 30 minutes, showing your personal flair and setting your profile picture to an NFT you own, and sharing your favourite moments with 1080 p Full HD videos.
Twitteratis React with Memes
Middle class Indian's thinking about blue tick.....#BlueTick #Twitter #TwitterIndia pic.twitter.com/60TbsJKeJh — Abhay Shukla (@TheAbhayShukla) February 9, 2023
Sale Sale
Blue Tick lelo
900 rs kg (pm) pic.twitter.com/Uh6uRSCGWM — Ambuj Mishra (@Ambujmishra9090) February 9, 2023
Twitter asking me to subscribe for Twitter Blue ..
Me with ₹ 200 in my Bank account : #TwitterBlue#subscription#TwitterBlueIndia#BlueTick #TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/fyXgpbWv2T — (@saurabhforever9) February 9, 2023
That's how they react.
