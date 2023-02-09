Twitter's Blue Tick Monthly Plan in India at Rs 650 Creates a Storm of Memes and Jokes on Platform

New Delhi: Twitter has recently launched its coveted blue tick verification program in India, at the cost of Rs 650 for web and Rs 900 for mobile monthly. The blue tick, also known as the verified badge, is a highly sought-after feature for Twitter users as it signifies that the account is authentic and trustworthy. Indian users can become Blue subscribers by paying the monthly subscription fee. Twitter Blue subscribers with a verified phone number will get a blue checkmark once approved.

However, Twitteratis start making memes to laugh at the Twitter Blue’ price in India. #Blue tick was trending on Twitter as Twitteratis said to invest in SIPs rather paying Rs 900 per month.

Twitter Blue Benefits

Tweets from verified users will be prioritized that will help to fight scams and spam. Moreover, the users will see 50% fewer ads in the home timeline. Subscribers will be able to post longer videos to Twitter, which is restrictive for normal users up to a limit. Twitter Blue subscribers will get early access to select new features with Twitter Blue Labs.

Other benefits include allowing edit a Tweet up to 5 times within 30 minutes, showing your personal flair and setting your profile picture to an NFT you own, and sharing your favourite moments with 1080 p Full HD videos.

