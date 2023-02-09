YouTuber in Bengaluru Received Swiggy Order From McDonald's in 10 Seconds; But There's a Twist | Watch

New Delhi: A Canadian YouTuber who is living in Bengaluru, India and covering India’s startups with millionaires got his order from McDonald’s outlet in 10 seconds. He shared the video in his official Twitter handle and explained how it happened. At midnight when he was hungry, he drove to Koramangala at McDonald's to eat the burger. However, the outlet had been closed by that time. And only the pick-up window was opened. But there was a long queue of delivery guys. Hence, he ordered via Swiggy from Mc Donalds’s to Mc Donald’s. In 10-seconds, he got his order from a delivery guy named Sanjay.

Carlsen also wrote about the delivery guy who brought his order. His name was Sanjay. The delivery guy also makes YouTube videos as a side hustle which he wants to turn into his main hustle. In the video, the delivery guy appeared to say that this was the first order he ever recieved so close.

“Drove to Koramangala for midnight McDonald's, they said they were closed, but the pick-up window was full of delivery guys. What to do? I ordered Swiggy from McDonald's to McDonald's. 10-second delivery achieved,” Caleb Friesen tweeted.

I ordered Swiggy from McDonald's to McDonald's. 10-second delivery achieved. pic.twitter.com/W3PhzmGJrT — Caleb Friesen (@caleb_friesen2) February 8, 2023

A Twitter user took a jibe by commenting that Zepto is going to have a complex on 10 seconds.

Another user said it’s only possible in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru which is also known as ‘Silicon Valley of India’ is an emerging hub for startups. Many unicorns in the country are currently based in Bengaluru, making a difference in India’s growth projection.