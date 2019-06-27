close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSNL

BSNL says 'not received' DoT direction to put capex plan on hold

A source on the condition of anonymity had said that BSNL's finance department received the direction from finance wing of the Department of Telecom (DoT) to put on hold all capital expenditure programme.

BSNL says &#039;not received&#039; DoT direction to put capex plan on hold

New Delhi: State-run telecom firm BSNL Thursday denied having received any direction from the telecom department to put on hold all capital expenditure plan.

A source on the condition of anonymity had said that BSNL's finance department received the direction from finance wing of the Department of Telecom (DoT) to put on hold all capital expenditure programme.

The finance department of the comapny issued an order on June 12, directing all its circle head to take prior approval of corporate officer located in Delhi before floating any new tenders for capital expenditure, the source had said.

BSNL, however, said it has not received any such direction from the department.

"The above reference to DoT is not based on facts and is incorrect. No such directions were received from finance wing of DoT by Finance Department of BSNL on this subject," the state-owned telco said Thursday.

Tags:
BSNLTelecom DepartmentDoT
Next
Story

Reliance Infra to complete sale of Delhi-Agra Toll Roadway by August-end

Must Watch

PT3M22S

Amit Shah's mission Kashmir; ''Terror-Free'' Kashmir by 2019?