Business Success Story: Meet Naveen Tewari, A Kanpur Boy Who Built Two Billion-Dollar Startups In India

New Delhi: Naveen Tewari, the visionary entrepreneur and founder of Glance, hails from a middle-class family in Kanpur, India. Born into a family that valued education, Naveen's parents instilled in him the importance of hard work and determination from a young age. His father, a government officer, and his mother, a schoolteacher, provided a stable and supportive environment for Naveen's early years.

Educational Journey:

Naveen Tewari's academic journey began with a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, one of the prestigious engineering institutions in India. His time at IIT laid the foundation for his analytical and problem-solving skills, shaping his approach to challenges in the future. Then he did his MBA from Harvard University

Venturing Into Entrepreneurship:

After completing his education, Naveen ventured into the world of entrepreneurship. His initial foray was with a startup named 'India Games,' which focused on mobile and online gaming. The experience honed his business acumen and provided valuable insights into the emerging tech landscape.

Inception Of InMobi:

In 2007, Naveen co-founded InMobi, a mobile advertising platform. The company quickly gained prominence in the digital advertising space, offering innovative solutions for advertisers and publishers. Naveen's leadership skills and strategic vision played a pivotal role in InMobi's success, transforming it into one of the world's leading mobile advertising platforms.

Glance: A Revolutionary Concept:

Building on the success of InMobi, Naveen Tewari envisioned a revolutionary concept with Glance. Launched in 2019, Glance redefined how users engage with content on their mobile lock screens. Leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning, Glance delivers personalized and interactive content, including news, videos, and games, directly to users' lock screens, creating a seamless and engaging mobile experience.

Challenges And Achievements:

Naveen Tewari's journey has not been without its challenges. The competitive tech landscape, evolving consumer preferences, and the ever-changing dynamics of the industry demanded resilience and adaptability. Despite the hurdles, Naveen's strategic decisions and innovative mindset have propelled Glance to success, with the platform garnering millions of users worldwide.

Impact And Legacy:

His commitment to pushing boundaries and embracing technological advancements has not only shaped the trajectory of his own career but has also contributed significantly to the evolution of the tech industry in India and beyond. Naveen Tewari's legacy continues to inspire the next generation of innovators and trailblazers.