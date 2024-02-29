New Delhi: Ratan Tata, renowned titan of the business realm and esteemed leader of the Tata Group, relies heavily on a key ally to navigate the conglomerate's vast triumphs. Enter N Chandrasekaran, the current Chairman of Tata Sons, the linchpin holding company of the esteemed Tata Group, boasting a formidable valuation of Rs 11 lakh crore as reported by the Times of India.

Chandrasekaran's tenure has seen the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) soar to unprecedented heights, achieving a monumental revenue of $16.5 billion (approximately Rs 1.36 lakh crore) in FY 2015-2016, cementing its status as India's premier private sector employer.

Educationally equipped with a Bachelor's Degree in Applied Sciences from the Coimbatore Institute of Technology, Tamil Nadu, and a Master's Degree in Computer Applications (MCA) from the National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli, Chandrasekaran embarked on his illustrious journey at TCS in 1987, starting as an intern and eventually ascending to the zenith of leadership.

At the helm of Tata Sons, Chandrasekaran has spearheaded a transformative agenda, propelling the conglomerate towards digital innovation, sustainability, and supply chain resilience. His visionary stewardship has steered the group into new frontiers, venturing into electronics manufacturing, consumer internet platforms, and pioneering mobile technology for 5G deployment in India.

Under his astute guidance, Tata Sons recently made headlines with the acquisition of Air India, signaling a bold trajectory in the fiercely competitive business landscape.

Chandrasekaran's financial prowess is unmistakable, evident in his commanding annual salary package, which surged to an impressive Rs 109 crore for the fiscal year 2021-2022, securing his status as India's highest-paid business executive. This substantial increase from his reported Rs 65 crore package in 2019 underscores his invaluable contributions to Tata Group's triumphs.

Beyond the corporate sphere, the 60-year-old tycoon resides in Mumbai with his wife, Lalitha Chandrasekaran, and son, Pranav. His acquisition of a sprawling 6000 square ft duplex in Mumbai's prestigious Pedder Road for Rs 98 crore in 2022 coincided with his reappointment as Chairman of Tata Sons for another five years, extending until February 20, 2027.

In addition to his corporate pursuits, Chandrasekaran is a multifaceted individual, doubling as an author with his work "Bridgital Nation," an avid photographer, and a dedicated marathon enthusiast.

In the storied legacy of the Tata Group, N Chandrasekaran's pivotal role as Ratan Tata's trusted confidant continues to shape the conglomerate's destiny, firmly establishing him as a principal architect of its triumphs.

Chandrasekaran's journey to the summit saw him affectionately known as Natarajan, assuming the mantle of Chairman of Tata Sons, a role pivotal to the conglomerate's expansive business endeavors. Prior to this, he commanded as the CEO and Managing Director of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the global IT powerhouse, from 2009 to 2017.