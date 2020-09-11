Cancel flight tickets, claim full reimbursement of cancellation charges --Check out this SpiceJet new service

New Delhi: Budget carrier SpiceJet on Friday introduced Zero Cancellation service for passengers, allowing them to cancel tickets and claim full reimbursement of the cancellation charges.

The product aims to offer flexibility and cost savings for air fliers . SpiceJet has collaborated with Liberty General Insurance (LGI) for this service which is applicable across the airline’s domestic network, the company said.

Fliers can avail the offering by paying an additional fee and adding the insurance cover while booking the flight ticket.Upon making the payment and successfully booking the flight, customers will be provided with the policy certificate by LGI.

With Zero Cancellation insurance, passengers can claim a full cancellation fee reimbursement for a flight booking made in advance not beyond 90 days.

The sum insured in the event of a ticket cancellation is Rs 5000. The premium for a single passenger on a single flight booking will vary anywhere between Rs 399 for bookings made in advance of a minimum of 7 days to Rs 643 for a maximum of 30-90 days.

Customers can cancel their booking through usual process up to 24 hours before scheduled departure for claim to be admissible. Cancellation fee will be charged upon cancellation of flight but will be refunded by placing a request through a few steps.

Passengers can initiate a refund claim by calling the LGI call centre or sending an email request. Passengers can also do the same through initiation link on SpiceJet’s website.