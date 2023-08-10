Cementing The Future: Wealthiest Businessman Of Madhya Pradesh Who Failed Several Times, Now Has A Net Worth Of Rs 4,000 Crore

In India, there are many entrepreneurs who have achieved success through their hard work. They have not only made their mark in their own country but also gained recognition worldwide. Let's tell you about a businessman who lost everything in one business but didn't give up, started a new venture, and eventually became the owner of a multi-billion-dollar company.

This renowned businessman is Dilip Suryavanshi, the Chairman and Managing Director of Dilip Buildcon, a construction company. This real estate company operates in the construction sector in Madhya Pradesh. The company has successfully completed numerous significant projects, including highways and expressways, across the country.

Dilip Suryavanshi was determined not to work under someone else in another company right from the start. After completing his education in 1979, he began managing his brother's soybean factory in Bhopal. However, due to drought conditions, he had to shut down that business and decided to establish his own construction company.



The success story of Dilip Buildcon is incredibly fascinating. Dilip Suryavanshi founded the company in 1987. He graduated in Civil Engineering from Jabalpur University. With nearly 36 years of experience in this sector, Dilip Suryavanshi listed the company's shares in 2016.

According to a Forbes report, in 1995, Dilip placed a 21-year-old engineer, Devendra Jain, in a pivotal role. Devendra Jain's impact was so profound that Dilip made him a partner with a 31% stake in his business. Currently, Devendra Jain serves as the Managing Director and CEO of the company. As of the 2021 Hurun List, Dilip Suryavanshi's net worth was Rs 4,100 crore, while Devendra Jain's net worth was Rs 2,300 crore.

According to the data available on the Dilip Buildcon website, Suryavanshi has also served as the President of the Madhya Pradesh Builders Association. Under his leadership, the company has undertaken innovative projects, achieving significant success. Now, the company has set its sights on becoming the largest road construction company in India.