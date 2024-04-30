Check The Jaw-Dropping Salary Of Wipro’s New CEO Srinivas Pallia; Has Basic Pay Range Of $1,750,000 To $3,000,000

New: Indian IT major Wipro had earlier this month announced the resignation of its CEO Thierry Delaporte and named Srinivas Pallia as the new Chief Executive Officer effective immediately. Wipro's Board noted the resignation of Delaporte with effect from April 6, 2024, the company said in a BSE filing, and added he will be relieved from the employment of the company with effect from the close of business hours on May 31, 2024.

"At their meeting held on April 6, 2024...pursuant to the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors has approved the appointment of Srinivas Pallia as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the company with effect from April 7, 2024, for a period of five years, subject to approval of shareholders and the Central Government as may be applicable," Wipro said.

In a regulatory filing on 29 April 2024, Wipro informed the BSE regarding the Remuneration to be given to its new CEO Srinivas Pallia and also mentioned the cash compensation and applicable social security contributions to its ex CEO Delaporte.

Here Is All About The Jaw-Dropping Salary Details Of Wipro’s New CEO Srinivas Pallia

a) Basic Pay: In the range of USD 1,750,000 per annum to USD 3,000,000 per annum.

b) Target Variable Pay: In the range of USD 1,750,000 per annum to USD 3,000,000 per annum. The actual payout will vary based on the organization level achievement on parameters of revenue & profit, and such other criteria as may be determined by the Board of Directors, from time to time. The variable pay program may be changed or modified in part or full thereof from time to time, at the sole discretion of the Board.

c) Long-term Incentive: Stock compensation through grant of American Depository Shares (ADS) Restricted Stock Units (ADS RSUs) and ADS Performance Stock Units (ADS PSUs) aggregating to an amount USD 4,000,000, consisting of ADS RSUs worth of USD 1,400,000 and ADS PSUs worth of 2,600,000 as per details below:

i. Vesting schedule of RSUs and PSUs: 25% on May 2, 2025, 25% on May 2, 2026 and 50% on May 2, 2027

ii. Vesting of PSUs shall be subject to achievement of revenue, margin, and free cash flow targets as per Company policy, and such other criteria as may be determined by the Board of Directors, from time to time

iii. The stock compensation is aimed at promoting a culture of ownership by providing an opportunity to share in future growth and profitability of the Company, which would thereby lead to improved engagement, motivation, and retention.

d) Any other stock grant as may be determined by the Board/Nomination and Remuneration Committee, from time to time.

Other Perquisites and Benefits

e) Personal Accident Insurance, Group Life Insurance: Personal accident insurance cover and Group life insurance cover is as per the Company policy.

f) Reimbursement of medical expenses for self, spouse, and dependent children up to maximum of one month’s basic pay as per the Company policy. In addition, Mr. Srinivas Pallia will be entitled to medical insurance and annual health check-up as per Company policy.

g) Leave with full pay and allowance as per Company policy.

h) Reimbursement of travel, stay and entertainment expenses actually and properly incurred in the course of business as per Company policy.

i) The appointment may be terminated by either party by giving notice to the other party of such termination or paying salary in lieu of notice period as mentioned below: - If the agreement is terminated by the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, he is required to give prior written notice of six months to the Company or pay to the Company six months’ base pay in lieu of the notice. - If the agreement is terminated by the Company, the Company is required to pay to the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director severance pay equivalent of 12 months’ base pay.

j) The Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director shall not be entitled to sitting fees for attending the meetings of the Board of Directors or Committees thereof.

k) The Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director shall be subject to retirement by rotation.

"Notwithstanding anything to the contrary herein contained where in any financial year during the tenure of the Chief Executive Officer and the Managing Director, the Company has no profits, or its profits are inadequate, the Company will pay remuneration by way of salary including perquisites and allowances as specified under Section II of Part II of Schedule V to the Companies Act, 2013," Wipro said.

The company also added, "... pursuant to the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Board of Directors, approval of the Members of the Company be and is hereby accorded to make a payment of USD 4.33 Million in the form of cash compensation and applicable social security contributions, subject to appropriate deductions, to Mr. Thierry Delaporte who resigned as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the Company with effect from close of business hours on April 6, 2024. "