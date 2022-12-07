DEEP and AMAZING SURVIVAL story of engineering DROPOUT will melt your heart; Anand Mahindra thrilled by THIS story

New Delhi: Anand Mahindra is well recognised for his witty, motivational, and frequently fascinating tweets. In July, he told the tale of Paramjeet Singh, his "start-up hero," who had twice restarted and recreated his life. Mahindra applauded the 1984 riot survivor for showing more courage and passion than just starting a business. Now, he retweeted a story of a 26-year-old engineering dropout named Shivam Soni runs the "Hunger Langar" to feed the underprivileged for just Rs 10 per day.

The Madhya Pradesh native has already experienced significant financial losses, a bad skin condition, and suicidal thoughts. His efforts have now caught the attention of Anand Mahindra himself. Mahindra shared a tweet from The Better India and appeared ecstatic about the "strong tale."

"Life keeps showing us that giving to others is the best way to cure ourselves. I suppose he has attracted outside donors to support his langar. It would be an honour for me to lend my assistance as well "The multibillionaire tycoon requested Soni's contact information from the publication in a letter.

In 2018, Shivam, a restaurant owner, received a diagnosis of psoriasis, a skin disorder that causes red, itchy, and scaly patches. He had to shut down his business because he was unable to continue working due to his illness. According to the publication, an astounding 18 lakh in debt was accumulated.

He fled his house and travelled for a long time on the roads while starving, with nothing but a note for his family. He eventually made it to Indore. He finally realised the actual value of food after this. One Twitter user responded to Mahindra's remark by saying: "India is one of the very few nations that worship food as a deity. The mission of the God of Food is being carried out by these founders.