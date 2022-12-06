Elon Musk turns some Twitter office rooms into BEDROOMS --Here's why

New Delhi: In a pretty strange turn of events, the new Twitter CEO has determined that select key groups of engineers who are in charge of developing the majority of the code should concentrate entirely on their work. Musk has turned a number of Twitter's San Francisco headquarters offices into budget hotel rooms to make this possible.

Elon Musk pushed Twitter staff to embrace a strict work ethic a few days ago, which led to a wave of widespread resignations from the company. When Musk challenged workers to accept the hardline culture, which entails long hours and overnight stays in the office when necessary, he really meant it. According to rumours, Musk has bedrooms set up in Twitter's San Francisco offices. (Also Read: OpenAI's ChatGPT bot: Step-by-step guide to login and use it on Android, iPhone devices)

According to a Forbes report, some workers were met when they arrived at work on Monday following the weekend with "bedrooms containing unmade mattresses, drab drapes, and large conference-room telepresence monitors." The beds are unquestionably more comfortable than the sleeping bags Esther Crawford, the company's product lead, had to use a few days earlier. (Also Read: Wow! Now you can buy GOLD from ATM as well as India's FIRST gold ATM launched in Hyderabad; Details here)

Recall that a colleague of Crawford's uploaded a photo of Crawford dozing off on the workplace floor, which quickly went viral. The article was published at the same time as online rumours that Musk required his staff to put in long hours.

The image of the bedrooms at Twitter's San Francisco headquarters was accessed by Forbes. A queen bed, a wooden bedside table, a table lamp, and two office armchairs are said to be present in the bedrooms, which also include "bright orange carpeting."

Although the bedrooms were unknown to the staff, it was widely believed that they had been erected for "hardcore" workers. The staff members told the publication, "It's not a good appearance." "It's just another unspoken disrespectful gesture. There isn't a conversation. Like clockwork, beds appeared.

In a letter to the staff last month, Musk demanded that they either embrace a "hardcore" culture at Twitter or face being let go with severance pay. According to sources, Musk has mandated that the staff members electronically affirm their commitment to "long hours at high intensity."