Delhi HC adjourns hearing in Aircel Maxis case

Delhi High Court

The court is hearing the petitions of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the CBI challenging the discharge of ex-Union Minister Dayanidhi Maran and his brother Kalanithi Maran in the Aircel-Maxis case.

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday adjourned till October 1 the hearing on the Aircel Maxis case after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sought more time to file an affidavit.

The court is hearing the petitions of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the CBI challenging the discharge of ex-Union Minister Dayanidhi Maran and his brother Kalanithi Maran in the Aircel-Maxis case.

Justice Suresh Kait adjourned the matter after the CBI sought more time to file an affidavit in the matter. The ED has already filed its rejoinder in the case.

The Maran brothers have been accused by the investigating agencies of helping the Malaysian group Maxis acquire telecom company Aircel in exchange of a kickback of over Rs 700 crore.

Last year, a special court in Delhi had absolved Dayanidhi Maran, his brother Kalanithi Maran and the latter's wife Kaveri Kalanithi, of bribery and money laundering charges in the Aircel-Maxis deal case.

Delhi High CourtAircel MaxisCentral Bureau of InvestigationCBI
