Delhi HC notice to Jet Airways on plea seeking redressal of complaints over flight cancellations

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to Jet Airways on a plea seeking immediate redressal of complaints of passengers who had booked flights with the airline. A division bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani also issued a notice to DGCA and Ministry of Civil Aviation asking them to file a reply in this matter. The matter has been listed for further hearing on July 16.

A plea has been filed in Delhi HC seeking to ensure immediate resolution for all passengers who have been affected by the cancellation of Jet Airways flights by giving them a full refund of the amount in respect of their booked air ticket or accommodate them in alternative flights to ensure fair business practice. The plea has been filed by Advocate Shashank Deo Sudhi on behalf of petitioner Bejon Mishra.

The plea has alleged that suddenly without prior information or notice, more than 100 flights have been cancelled by Jet Airways and passengers are constrained to run from pillar to post for managing their urgent official and personal commitments which resulted in huge damages and chaos to take an alternative mode of travel in other airlines.

The plea states: "It is common knowledge that all competitor airlines have exorbitantly increased airfares and the toothless and vulnerable consumers are constrained to suffer not only in terms of money, but also in terms of mental harassment of unprecedented scale."

Citing media report, it had said more than Rs 360 crore of passengers/consumers' hard earned money is under threat due to non-refund of ticket value. "The passengers have to not only purchase alternative tickets at highly exorbitant cost, but also go through lots of anxieties and mental agony. This has resulted in profiteering by other airlines at the cost of the passengers and till date no relief has been announced by the respondents (Ministry and DGCA).

"It is on record that such a situation was existing for more than two years, but was intentionally allowed by the authorities without any concern for passengers and other affected parties," the plea claimed.