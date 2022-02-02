हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Dhanuka Agritech

Dhanuka Agritech Q3 profit up 6 pc at Rs 42.5 cr; revenue up 19 pc at Rs 364 cr

Its net profit had stood at Rs 40.04 crore in the year-ago period.

Dhanuka Agritech Q3 profit up 6 pc at Rs 42.5 cr; revenue up 19 pc at Rs 364 cr

Agro-chemicals firm Dhanuka Agritech Ltd on Wednesday reported a six per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 42.51 crore for the quarter ended December.

Its net profit had stood at Rs 40.04 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income increased to Rs 363.58 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 305.04 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing. PTI

