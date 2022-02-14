हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Dredging Corporation of India

Dredging Corporation of India Q3 profit at Rs 29 crore

New Delhi: Dredging Corporation of India Ltd on Monday reported a standalone profit of Rs 29.05 crore for the quarter ended on December 31, 2021 against that of Rs 25.60 crore in the year-ago period.

The standalone income of the company during the October-December quarter declined to Rs 240.86 crore from Rs 259.59 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a filing to BSE.

Dredging Corporation of India Ltd, owned by four major ports, is one among the world leaders in technically specialised maritime sector of dredging and land reclamation, provide solution for project management consultancy for development of ports, inland waterways, reservoirs, dams and flood control management.

