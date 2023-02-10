topStoriesenglish2571750
NewsBusinessCompanies
ELON MUSK

Elon Musk Fires Twitter Engineer Over his Declining Reach

Meanwhile, the micro-blogging platform on Thursday faced a global outage, including in India, and it seems like an employee had deleted data for an internal service that sets rate limits for using Twitter.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 10, 2023, 12:35 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Elon Musk Fires Twitter Engineer Over his Declining Reach

New Delhi: Twitter CEO Elon Musk has fired the company`s top engineer because of his declining reach, the media reported. Musk, last week, kept his account private for one day to see whether that would increase the amount of his audience, reports The Verge. The action was taken in response to complaints from many prominent right-wing accounts with whom Musk communicates that Twitter`s recent adjustments have decreased their reach.

In search of answers, Musk on Tuesday gathered a team of engineers and advisors in a room at Twitter`s headquarters. "This is ridiculous," he said, according to numerous sources with direct knowledge of the meeting. "I have more than 100 million followers, and I`m only getting tens of thousands of impressions."

"One of the company`s two remaining principal engineers offered a possible explanation for Musk`s declining reach: just under a year after the Tesla CEO made his surprise offer to buy Twitter for $44 billion, public interest in his antics is waning," the report mentioned. Employees showed Musk internal data related to the engagement with his account along with a Google Trends chart.

In April last year, they informed him, Musk was at "peak" popularity in search rankings, indicated by a score of "100." However, now, he is at a score of nine. Engineers previously looked at whether Musk`s reach had been purposely limited, but they couldn`t find any proof that the algorithm was biased against him. Musk did not take the news well and told the engineer, "You`re fired, you`re fired." According to a current employee, Musk has told employees to keep track of how frequently each of his tweets is recommended since he is dissatisfied with the engineers` current work.

Meanwhile, the micro-blogging platform on Thursday faced a global outage, including in India, and it seems like an employee had deleted data for an internal service that sets rate limits for using Twitter. The team that worked on that service left the company in November last year, the report said.

Live Tv

Elon MuskTwitter

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When famous social worker Baba Amte died in 2008
DNA Video
DNA: Cow Hug Day on Valentine's Day..What an Idea Sirji!
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report of devastation in Turkey Exclusive
DNA Video
DNA: Salute the miracle in the midst of devastation in Turkey
DNA Video
DNA: The 'pleasant journey' of the most hi-tech expressway
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Earthquake in Turkey...it is necessary to be afraid
DNA Video
DNA: When freedom fighter Motilal Nehru died in 1931
DNA Video
DNA: India's big step towards indigenous power
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: February 04, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: Rocks dedicated to Shriram came from miles away