San Francisco: As the suspense over Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg's cage fight remains, the Tesla CEO on Tuesday said he planned to show up unannounced at Meta CEO's home to fight.

However, a spokesperson for Zuckerberg at Meta said in a statement that the boss is currently travelling and isn't in Palo Alto, California.

"Also, Zuckerberg takes this sport seriously and isn't going to fight someone who randomly shows up at his house," the spokesperson added.



Musk reacted: "There was some hasty bag packing at the Zuckerberg residence today!"

Despite Musk’s repeated comments, Zuckerberg has said that he is not serious and "it's time to move on".

"For the Tesla FSD test drive in Palo Alto tonight, I will ask the car to drive to @finkd's house. Will also test the latest X livestream video, so you can monitor our adventure in real-time," Musk posted.

“If we get lucky and Zuck actually answers the door, the fight is on,” he added.

Both the billionaires earlier traded barbs at each other, with the Tesla CEO challenging Meta Founder to fight in his backyard.

Zuckerberg apparently messaged Musk: "If you still want to do a real MMA fight, then you should train on your own and let me know when you're ready to compete."

"I don't want to keep hyping something that will never happen, so you should either decide you're going to do this and do it soon, or we should move on," Zuckerberg said.

Musk replied: "1 have not been practicing much, apart from a brief bout with Lex Fridman today. While I think it is very unlikely, given our size difference, perhaps you are a modern day Bruce Lee and will somehow win."

Zuckerberg later posted on Threads that he offered a real date but Musk won't confirm a date.