Ex-Google MD's son was asked 'Are you from North India or South?'; his reply will warm your heart

"My kid was 9 years old when he was questioned if he was a North or South Indian. He was born in Bangalore to a Punjabi family. I guess I'm a NOUTH Indian, he retorted.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 18, 2022, 03:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Parminder Singh is the former Google MD.
  • Singh shared an anecdote in a birthday message to his 20-year-old son.
  • When his son was 9 years old, was questioned about his ethnicity.

New Delhi: The internet is going crazy about Parminder Singh, a former Google MD, and his heartfelt parenting and identity message on Twitter. Singh shared an anecdote in a birthday message to his 20-year-old son that was well-liked by Twitter users. Singh, a Sikh, recalled an incident from a few years ago when his kid, who was just 9 years old at the time, was questioned about his ethnicity. The youngster responded that he is a "Nouth Indian" despite being from a Punjabi household and growing up in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

"My kid was 9 years old when he was questioned if he was a North or South Indian. He was born in Bangalore to a Punjabi family. I guess I'm a NOUTH Indian, he retorted. Kids reject the labels we try to apply to them. Currently, he turns 20. I hope he keeps defying classifications," Singh tweeted. (Also Read: Swiggy shares annual trends report 2022: What people search on Swiggy Instamart will SHOCK you)

The lovely poem "On Children" by Lebanese author and poet Khalil Gibran was also given by Singh. The information was widely disseminated, and Singh's admirers shared their experiences raising children or rebuffing stereotypes.

Triveni Naqvi wrote, "My son, born of a Hindu mother and a Muslim father, claims his religion is MusHind, I adore it and I am glad of this generation, for whom these things are irrelevant." 

