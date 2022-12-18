Ex-Google MD's son was asked 'Are you from North India or South?'; his reply will warm your heart

New Delhi: The internet is going crazy about Parminder Singh, a former Google MD, and his heartfelt parenting and identity message on Twitter. Singh shared an anecdote in a birthday message to his 20-year-old son that was well-liked by Twitter users. Singh, a Sikh, recalled an incident from a few years ago when his kid, who was just 9 years old at the time, was questioned about his ethnicity. The youngster responded that he is a "Nouth Indian" despite being from a Punjabi household and growing up in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

"My kid was 9 years old when he was questioned if he was a North or South Indian. He was born in Bangalore to a Punjabi family. I guess I'm a NOUTH Indian, he retorted. Kids reject the labels we try to apply to them. Currently, he turns 20. I hope he keeps defying classifications," Singh tweeted. (Also Read: Swiggy shares annual trends report 2022: What people search on Swiggy Instamart will SHOCK you)

My son, born to a Punjabi family in Bangalore, was 9 when he was asked, “Are you a North or South Indian”. He replied, “I think I’m a NOUTH Indian!” Kids defy labels we try to give them. He turns 20 today. Hope he keeps defying labels. Parminder Singh (parrysingh) December 14, 2022

The lovely poem "On Children" by Lebanese author and poet Khalil Gibran was also given by Singh. The information was widely disseminated, and Singh's admirers shared their experiences raising children or rebuffing stereotypes.

I’m glad so many of you identified with this message. The best gift we give to our children is freedom from existing biases and ability to think independently. Khalil Gibran says this beautifully: pic.twitter.com/SG5duAqDX2 December 15, 2022

Triveni Naqvi wrote, "My son, born of a Hindu mother and a Muslim father, claims his religion is MusHind, I adore it and I am glad of this generation, for whom these things are irrelevant."