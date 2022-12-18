Swiggy shares annual trends report 2022: What people search on Swiggy Instamart will SHOCK you

New Delhi: This year, thousands of odd searches were made on Swiggy's grocery delivery service, with gasoline and underpants topping the list. In its annual trends report, which was issued on Friday, the food delivery service highlighted some of the most bizarre things that consumers searched for on Swiggy Instamart.

Swiggy Instamart, the app's quick grocery delivery service, debuted in August 2020. In 2022, the service fulfilled more than 5 million orders in just three locations, with one Bengaluru customer placing the highest single order of Rs 16.6 lakh for food and commodities. (Also Read: THESE are 4 LIC schemes offering HIGHEST RETURN; Check return calculator, policy terms, premiums, other key details)

How India Swiggy'd 2022, the seventh edition of Swiggy's annual trends report revealed that shoppers had also looked up some odd items that weren't groceries. For instance, 5,981 people looked for petrol on Swiggy Instamart. Following that, there were 8,810 searches for underpants. (Also Read: Post office scheme: Make Rs 16 lakh by just investing Rs 10,000; check return calculator, other key details)

things you wouldn't believe people have searched on instamart:



petrol 5,981 times

underwear 8,810 times

mommy 7,275 times

sofa 20,653 times

bed 23,432 times Swiggy (Swiggy) December 16, 2022

A common search on the food delivery platform was for furniture. 20,653 and 23,432 searches, respectively, were made for sofa and bed.

But "mother" was the oddest term that people looked up to, one that even Swiggy found puzzling. According to a tweet from Swiggy on Friday, the term "mother" was searched for 7,275 times in 2022. Swiggy used a series of question marks to indicate their bewilderment.

According to the seventh edition of Swiggy's annual report, a consumer from Gurugram placed 1,542 grocery orders through Instamart. With the help of Instamart, Swiggy delivered something to a customer in Bengaluru who was only 50 metres away in 1.03 minutes.

Additionally, Bengaluru came out on top when it came to ice cube orders; there were more ice cube orders in India's startup capital than there were in Mumbai, Chennai, and Delhi combined. Additionally, Swiggy disclosed that in 2022, Indians ordered 3.6 crore packs of chips (exactly 3,62,10,084).