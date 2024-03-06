Ezmall To Launch 10 More Brands This Year; Plans To Expand Its Direct-to-Consumer Brand Portfolio

New Delhi: Ezmall, India's leading player in home shopping & omni channel commerce announced a significant leap into the direct-to-consumer (D2C) space. Recognizing the tremendous growth potential of the D2C industry in India, Ezmall has said that it has introduced five brands in 2023 --Blue Eagle Appliances, Elicacy Appliances, Kremlin Cosmetics, Dekornest & Sachveda Ayurved.

Vishal Srivastava, Business Head at Ezmall has said that Ezmall has built its D2C brands Launchpad dedicated help Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and manufacturers to build and grow their D2C brands.

By leveraging Ezmall's own marketplace, marketing, content, business intelligence, customer service, logistics, and operational capabilities, Ezmall empowers new age brands to navigate the complexities of the D2C landscape and accelerate their growth, Srivastava added.

"We started D2C Brands vertical in April 23 and are already witnessing tremendous growth month on month, to further accelerate the growth, we aim to launch 10 new brands in partnership with manufacturers / MSMEs. Work on the same has already started,” Srivastava said.

He further added that Ezmall intends to further build on its omni channel presence with launch of Direct Sales vertical in April 24. Direct sales vertical will not only add to the growth of our brand portfolio but will also generate employment for thousands of people across India., he added

Ezmall's foray into the Direct to Consumer space not only expands its product portfolio but also strengthens its commitment to support local MSMEs, manufacturers & Entrepreneurs. By bridging the gap between manufacturers and consumers, Ezmall aims to do its bit to revolutionize the D2C industry in India, he said.

(Disclaimer: This is a featured content)