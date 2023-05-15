topStoriesenglish2608342
NewsBusinessCompanies
ADANI HINDENBURG SAGA

'Factually Baseless': Sebi To SC On Allegations Of Probing Adani Since 2016

On May 12, the Supreme Court indicated that it may grant three months more to the Sebi to complete its probe into the controversy surrounding the Hindenburg Research report on the Adani Group of companies.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 15, 2023, 03:31 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

'Factually Baseless': Sebi To SC On Allegations Of Probing Adani Since 2016

New Delhi: Market regulator Sebi has told the Supreme Court that the allegations that it has been investigating the Adani Group since 2016 are "factually baseless". Sebi also cautioned that "any incorrect or premature conclusion of the case arrived at without full facts material on record would not serve the ends of justice and hence would be legally untenable".

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), in a rejoinder affidavit submitted in the apex court, said: "The allegation that Securities and Exchange Board of India is investigating Adani since 2016 is factually baseless..."

It further added, "The application for extension of time filed by Sebi is meant to ensure carriage of justice keeping in mind the interest of investors and the securities market since any incorrect or premature conclusion of the case arrived at without full facts material on record would not serve the ends of justice, and hence would be legally untenable."

The Sebi said, "In the context of investigation into Minimum Public Shareholding (MPS) norms, Sebi has already approached eleven overseas Regulators under the Multilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MMOU) with the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO). Various requests for information were made to these Regulators. The first request to overseas Regulators was made as early as on October 6, 2020."

On May 12, the Supreme Court indicated that it may grant three months more to the Sebi to complete its probe into the controversy surrounding the Hindenburg Research report on the Adani Group of companies. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud and comprising Justices P.S. Narasimha and J.B. Pardiwala said it accepts petitioners' point that Sebi cannot take indefinitely long period to complete its probe and "we are not going to give them six months, we give them three months..." and added that it is not keen on accepting Sebi's request to grant six-month extension to complete the probe.

On April 29, the Sebi moved the Supreme Court seeking six-months extension to complete its probe into Hindenburg allegations of "stock manipulation" by the Adani group. The top court on Monday is likely to pronounce order on Sebi's plea.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818
DNA Video
DNA : What is the reason behind violence in Manipur?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch today's analysis in DNA on drone attack on Putin
DNA Video
DNA: Which lie did Bilawal tell on reaching India?