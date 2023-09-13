Food Packaging Business Idea: Earn Upto Rs 11.49 Lakh By Starting This Bubble Packing Manufacturing Business

New Delhi: Food and its allied businesses offer a host of opportunities to budding entrepreneurs who look forward to kick start their own venture. Today we shall be discussing about the Bubble packing papers business that can give you Net Surplus of over Rs 11 lakh.

Bubble packing papers are majorly used in packaging and transporting various food consumables, such as eggs, oranges, apples, grapes, and lychees. These specially molded industrial papers are highly versatile and can be tailored to suit different products, thus making them ideal for both export and domestic packaging.

The manufacturing process of Bubble packing papers involves feeding scrap corrugated papers into a hydro pulper to create the necessary pulp consistency. This pulp is then mixed and homogenized with long-fiber pulp sourced from large-scale paper manufacturers, says KVIC feasibility report. The resulting high-consistency pulp is used in a bubble paper molding press to create the molded paper, which is subsequently dried in a drier. This process ensures the production of robust packaging materials that can protect delicate food items during transit and storage.

According to the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) feasibility report, initiating a Bubble packing papers venture requires an investment of over Rs 15.06 lakh.

KVIC has broken the Cost of Project into the following

Total Expenditure including land and equipments: Rs 8.5 lakh

Total Project Cost: Rs 15.05 lakh

KVIC has estimated the below mentioned sales as per 100%, 60%, 70% and 80% capacity

The Projected Sales will be Rs 59 lakh, Rs 35 lakh, Rs 41 lakh and Rs 47.2 lakh. The Gross Surplus will be Rs 12.14 lakh, Rs 7.28 lakh, Rs 8.50 lakh and Rs 9.71 lakh. The Expected Net Surplus will be Rs 11.42 lakh, Rs 6.56 lakh, Rs 7.78 lakh and Rs 8.99 lakh.

(Disclaimer: This article is for sole information purpose and for readers' project identification. The earning calculator is also mostly based on assumptive figures to give an example of certain type. The Zee News article does not intend to give any financial advice of any sorts. For initiating any venture, you must do your own due diligence and market research.)