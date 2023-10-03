From Behind The Wheels To Steering Success: Muniswamy Daniel, Once A Driver, Now Earns Rs 3 Lakh Monthly By Selling Tea

The story of a Bengaluru chaiwala making a monthly income above Rs 3 lakhs may surprise many job seekers looking for fair-paying job opportunities. But what is surprising for many is the truth that this tea seller from Bengaluru is living happily every single day.

Muniswamy Daniel, a fourth-grade dropout who once worked as a driver is today a lakhpati by selling India's favourite hot beverage, tea.

Daniel owns Sharon Tea stall, one of the most popular tea stalls in Bengaluru. After growing to three branches in Bengaluru, Daniel dreams of bringing his tea to all of India. Daniel is an inspiration for many and has set a benchmark for his competitors by making Rs 3 lakh per month by selling the humble tea.

Struggle Days Of Muniswamy Daniel

Muniswamy Daniel was born into a lower-class household in Bengaluru. His parents were financially unsound due to which he had to drop out of school at the 4th standard. Daniel had started working at the age of 10 to support his family. He put himself in almost all the work that would pay him but was never satisfied. The last job he was employed was as a driver in which he worked for seven years.

Daniel was never satisfied with what he was doing. Nothing was striking the right chord for him. Then in 2007, he made the brave decision to start a tea business. He poured his heart and soul into creating the tea shop despite neither having business experience nor being a tea enthusiast. He used to get up at four in the morning to open the shop, sell tea and earn a meager living. It went on like this for several months.

The Key To Success Is In Muniswamy Daniel's Hands

In life, nothing ever comes easy. Difficulties and hardship will be your constant companions in whatever business you start. But there will come a time when all your struggles and hardships will pay off. The same happened to Daniel. Despite the early decline in footfall and business Daniel was unstoppable in his dream to turn Sharon Tea Stall into a successful tea-selling store one day. Eventually, he attracted regular customers and won over their loyalty through the quality of his cuppa which included various flavors. His business grew by leaps and bounds and his tea started becoming popular in the city.

Today, Daniel is a master tea seller in Bengaluru. With the sale of more than 1,000 cups each day in his tea store, he generates above Rs 40 lakh yearly. His tea stall has a whopping 100 varieties of tea. He also employs 30 people in his tea shops. Daniel's tea house is an inspiration for many people who want to start their own business from scratch and turn it into a revenue stream.