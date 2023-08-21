From Just Rs 20,000 To Rs 2,225 Crore Business: How This Woman Turned A Beauty And Wellness Service Centre And Into A Multi-Crore Company

New Delhi: The thrilling, awe-inspiring success story of Vandana Luthra is a testament to tenacity and grit. Defying all odds, Vandana began her entrepreneurial journey in the realm of beauty and wellness, a ground-breaking idea at the time. With only Rs 20,000 invested when she first opened VLCC (Vandana Luthra Curls and Curves), a wellness centre, Vandana has grown the business to a staggering Rs 2,225 crore. Let us know how Vandana Luthra founded VLCC, turned it into a cult favourite among millennials, and built it into a multimillion-dollar business.

Vandana Luthra's Early Career

Vandana Luthra was born in 1956 in Delhi to an Ayurvedic physician and a mechanical engineer. Vandana pursued her education at the Polytechnic for Women in New Delhi. She traveled to Germany after completing her studies to pursue cosmetology and nutrition. While studying in Germany, Vandana was motivated to launch her wellness brand.





How Vandana Luthra Founded VLCC?

Vandana realised that she had a natural ability for analysing and comprehending what consumers desired from the health and beauty sectors. She had the vision to foresee a boom in the wellness and beauty industry. She intended to create a business that would combine wellness and beauty, promoting a holistic view of well-being.

It was when Vandana married Mukesh Luthra in 1989 that her dreams started getting shape. With Rs 20,000, Vandana and her husband started work on opening the VLCC health centre in Delhi. Vandana wasn't simply introducing a brand with VLCC; she was also speaking for many young people across the nation.

With an emphasis on dietary adjustment and exercise routines for weight management, VLCC was founded in 1989. People were drawn to the company's emphasis on integrated dietary modification, exercise routines, and cutting-edge skin and hair treatments.

Vandana played a vital role in the company's success in creating a sizable consumer base by continuously developing its approach over the years. VLCC started providing courses on weight loss and beautification regimens. Later, VLCC began producing cosmetics and healthcare products.

Today, the VLCC brand has come to represent skincare and beauty in modern Indian households. The brand serves over 139 cities and 12 nations in South Asia, Southeast Asia, and East Africa.

She also serves as the chair of the Beauty & Wellness Sector Skill Council of the Centre.



What Makes Vandana Luthra's Struggle Unique?

For Vandana, one of the most successful self-made women business owners in India, there was no short path to success. She pioneered a paradigm-shifting idea by fusing wellness and beauty as part of a holistic approach to well-being. Vandana was a visionary who rose to prominence through her heart-centered leadership style, a variety of skills, and persistent efforts. She continuously innovated to introduce fresh products and services to the VLCC brand.

In addition to being an entrepreneur, Vandana has a strong enthusiasm for empowering women. In her brand where 3,000 people are working, more than 70% are women.



Awards And Recognition Of Vandana Luthra

In recognition of her remarkable services to the economy, Vandana Luthra was awarded the prestigious Padma Shri Award. Forbes' list of the 50 Power Businesswomen in the APAC area included Vandana. The VLCC founder also appeared on the yearly list of the 50 Most Powerful Women in Business in India published by Fortune magazine.