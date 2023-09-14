trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2662302
Girl's 10-Day Leave Gets Approved In 2 Minutes; Check Why This Matter Goes Viral On X

This tweet had over 2.81 lakh views after becoming viral. 

Last Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 03:37 PM IST
New Delhi: The message approving a Twitter user's 10-day vacation from her boss is trending on X not only for how quickly it was authorized but also for a few deleted messages. Akansha Dugad, an interior designer, revealed a snapshot of a communication she had with her supervisor in which she requested a 10-day vacation.

Hello Puja, I'm arranging a trip for somewhere around this month's 15th. Can I take a leave of absence from the 15th to the 25th?" she wrote in a WhatsApp message. "Yes" and "Have fun" were the two messages that were returned. There were two erased messages after that. (Also Read: 10 World-Famous Billionaires Earned Their First Million At THIS Unbelievable Age)


This tweet had over 2.81 lakh views after becoming viral. (Also Read: 8 Surprising Health Benefits Of Eating Fruits In The Morning)

The discussions were all focused on recovering potential deleted communications.

One comment stated that the "juice should be in the deleted messages." Another person said, "I'm so curious to know what that is! " Another person said, "You missed the real thing in a minute of lag."

One client thought highly of the boss. "May God grant everyone such a wonderful manager,"

Deleted messages: You're fired, one user jokingly said. No need to return; just enjoy. But truly, fortunate to have considerate supervisors.

