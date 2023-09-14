New Delhi: The message approving a Twitter user's 10-day vacation from her boss is trending on X not only for how quickly it was authorized but also for a few deleted messages. Akansha Dugad, an interior designer, revealed a snapshot of a communication she had with her supervisor in which she requested a 10-day vacation.

Hello Puja, I'm arranging a trip for somewhere around this month's 15th. Can I take a leave of absence from the 15th to the 25th?" she wrote in a WhatsApp message. "Yes" and "Have fun" were the two messages that were returned. There were two erased messages after that.

This tweet had over 2.81 lakh views after becoming viral.

My manager approved my 10 day leave within 2 minutes pic.twitter.com/TkrLknK5rA — Akansha Dugad (@AkanshaDugad) September 13, 2023

The discussions were all focused on recovering potential deleted communications.

One comment stated that the "juice should be in the deleted messages." Another person said, "I'm so curious to know what that is! " Another person said, "You missed the real thing in a minute of lag."

One client thought highly of the boss. "May God grant everyone such a wonderful manager,"

Deleted messages: You're fired, one user jokingly said. No need to return; just enjoy. But truly, fortunate to have considerate supervisors.

You must be like after this response from your manager that too without any questions pic.twitter.com/5hP8eecvjX — Omesh (@Omesh1612) September 13, 2023