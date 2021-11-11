Go First announces 32 new flights as part of expansion plan; Will start flight services to Amritsar, Dehradun

Go First, the Domestic air carrier earlier known as Go Air has announced the introduction of 32 new flights to expand services to new destinations, including Amritsar, Surat, Dehradun and Aizawl. These airports will be connected by direct flights to and from Delhi, Mumbai, Srinagar, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Guwahati, thereby enhancing regional connectivity, the city-based airline said in a release.

As part of the expansion, Amritsar will be connected to Mumbai with two daily flights, Delhi with three daily services and Srinagar with one daily flight (2x daily) with connections through its hubs in Mumbai and Delhi to/from Bengaluru, Jammu, Patna, Varanasi, Lucknow, Maldives, Goa, Ranchi, Cochin, Nagpur, Jaipur and Chennai. Similarly, Surat will be connected to Bengaluru with one daily flight, Delhi with two and Kolkata with one, with connections to/from Hyderabad, Siliguri, Patna, Srinagar, Guwahati, Jammu, Maldives, Lucknow and Ranchi.

Dehradun will be connected to Mumbai with a daily service and Delhi with two daily flights, with connections to/from Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Ranchi, Patna, Varanasi and Goa, the release said. Aizawl will be connected to Kolkata, Guwahati and Delhi, the airline said.

"We believe that the addition of these new stations will not only make our network robust but would provide customers direct connectivity to metros and other important cities and beyond," said Kaushik Khona, Chief Executive Officer, Go First.

Go First, earlier introduced direct international flights between Srinagar and Sharjah. Go First recently operated the inaugural flight between the two cities, becoming the only airliner in the country to connect Jammu & Kashmir with UAE. Apart from passenger flights, direct international cargo operations from Srinagar has also been established, expanding the international network for the company.

Go First also operated the first night flight from Jammu following its successful operations of the first night flight from Srinagar. Go First is the only airline appointed for the cargo movement of Horticultural perishable and agricultural produce of J&K Horticulture Products – the state-owned company.

