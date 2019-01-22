GoAir launches new international direct flight from Kannur to Muscat

New Delhi: Expanding its international destinations, budget carrier GoAir on Tuesday announced its direct flight from Kannur to Muscat.

“We are happy to announce our new International direct flight to Muscat from Kannur starting 28th February 2019.”

The first flight between Kannur-Muscat route effective from February 28 till March 30 has been tagged at Rs 4,999. Subsequent to this, the March 1 and March 30th flight between Rs Muscat-Kannur comes at Rs 5,299; Kannur-Muscat between April 2 and October 26 are priced at Rs 4,999 and Muscat-Kannur from March 31 to October 26 at Rs 5,299, the GoAir website showed.

In September sast year GoAir started its international operations by launching first ever international flights from Delhi to Phuket in Thailand. Subsequently, the Wadia group-owned airline has also started flight operations from Delhi and Mumbai to Male (Maldives).

GoAir became eligible to fly overseas two years ago when it took delivery of its 20th aircraft, which was also the first Airbus A320Neo for the airline. GoAir, which commenced its domestic operations in November 2005, is the sixth domestic airline to fly international.