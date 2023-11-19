Google India Shares Post Comparing Finals Of 2003 & 2023 Between India, Australia

New Delhi: Google India has shared an interesting post on X platform about the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup final between India and Australia, taking place at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The post compares the similarities between the finals of 2003 and 2023, both of which were held between India and Australia, with the 2003 final taking place in South Africa.

Presented in the format of a Google Search, the post features a chart outlining some striking comparisons over the 7,546-day gap between the two finals.

Key points include of the comparison:

India vs. Aus in a World Cup final in both years.

Sachin Tendulkar as the leading run-scorer in both finals.

Virat Kohli as the leading run-scorer.

Sourav Ganguly captaining the World Cup squad for the first time in 2003.

Rohit Sharma captaining the World Cup squad for the first time in 2023.

A non-seasonal wicketkeeper named Rahul.

Australia being unbeaten in all group stage matches.

India being unbeaten in all group stage matches.

Australia winning their third World Cup.

India....