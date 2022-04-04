हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank to merge with mortgage lender HDFC Ltd, shares rally 10%

Shares held by the housing finance company in the lender will be extinguished, making HDFC Bank a full-fledged public company.

HDFC Bank to merge with mortgage lender HDFC Ltd, shares rally 10%

New DelhiL India`s largest private lender HDFC Bank will merge with HDFC Ltd, the country`s largest housing finance company to create a financial services conglomerate.

"The resulting larger balance sheet would allow underwriting of large ticket infrastructure loans, accelerate the pace of credit growth in the economy, boost affordable housing and increase the quantum of credit to the priority sector...," HDFC Ltd Chairman Deepak Parekh said. (Also read: Avail benefit of Rs 10,000 even on zero balance)

As part of the deal, shareholders of HDFC Ltd will receive 42 shares of the bank for 25 shares held. Existing shareholders of HDFC Ltd will own 41% of HDFC Bank.

Shares held by the housing finance company in the lender will be extinguished, making HDFC Bank a full-fledged public company.

The Indian equities markets benchmark Sensex surged 1202.71 points on Monday led by the merger announcement between HDFC Limited and HDFC Bank. The 30 Stock S&P BSE Sensex surged 1202.71 points or 2.03 per cent to 60,479.40 points at 10 am. The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange rose 354.65 points or 2.01 per cent to 18,025.10 points.

Meanwhile, shares of HDFC and HDFC rallied 13.57 per cent to Rs 2783.60 at 10 am, while HDFC Bank traded 9.74 per cent higher at Rs 1654.20.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
HDFC BankHDFCBSENSE
Next
Story

Tata Group's super app 'Neu' arriving on April 7 to take on Amazon, others

Must Watch

PT1M48S

Zee Top 10: Putin will have to face the consequences - Germany