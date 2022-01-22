Here’s how Rajiv Balani is helping brands to grow

Every day many exhibitions and events have organised that present the outstanding work of art. The main aim of the event or exhibition is to grab the attention of the attendees. Let us understand the science of events, it includes a series of speaker sessions, conferences, trade shows, moto expos and VIP experiences. There is a further diversification of the events, that is corporate, private and charity.

What are Corporate and Recreational Events?

As the name suggests, it is a business event where the end focal point is on the customers and the corporate affairs whereas the recreational events are more enjoyable events where the charity and philanthropy events are organised. Many key things are organised such as meetings, seminars and conferences.

There is a separate entity that is known as meeting and incentive, that covers each aspect of the traveller’s programme. When we speak about incentive travel, it is an important subset of MICE, Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions. These are programmes that are provided when the employee has attained a certain amount of sales or achieved the target. Usually a perk for the amazing performance of the employee. The events planned in the group help to raise morale and the loyalty of the employee towards the company. It is considered as the major criteria in the team building activity and to raise the productivity of the employees. These travel programmes are employee-centric and aim to reach the mind of others. Many events are organised in this wake, that is meetings, conferences and exhibitions, which is empowering to build the diverse business segment. These types of events help to know more about the business and also enable me to interact with other people of the same domain.

No doubt, the events industry has been gaining popularity due to these sorts of events as these events help in pushing growth, interact and assist in promoting business ideas. Previously these events are held in person, nowadays smaller gatherings and virtual gatherings are organised for the interaction groups.

However, if we take the series of events, many hybrid sorts of events have emerged and conquered the current market.