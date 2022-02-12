Here’s how to strengthen your social media presence, explains Ali Haji Mohammadi

Let us learn about the tips to become successful on social media

One needs to post the content regularly, be it tweets or Instagram reels /posts. On social media, one needs to be interactive and this helps in gaining audiences and followers.

Engaging Posts

By posting engaging and unique content like wishing people on their birthdays helping to engage with others. Social media activity requires being proactive in these activities, like wishing on birthdays and this is a way to get the thousands and become popular on social media. When we post, the content has to be uncommon and that’s the reason it is caught by the eyes of the people.

Be Specific

Always be specific about what you post and one needs to define the niche, be it food, lifestyle or content writing or anything one can relate to. One needs to post regular content on the specific genre and thus increase the followers. At the end of the week, measure and calculate your achievements.

Encourage Tagging

By tagging people, your content is easily visible and more and more people will learn about your content. This also helps you to reach the target audience and a larger number of people on social media. This will help in generating brand awareness and linking your social media profile to the various business profiles.

Let people listen to your story

People love to listen to your tales, tell them in the storytelling form. Connect with the audience and join various groups, this will enhance your presence. In a way telling your tales with entertainment helps you to garner more and more audience.

Not just audience, try and post power pack content

It is not required that you need to post just to make the audience follow you. However, it also posts content that people will like and admire and it has to be relatable. This allows micro engagement in the comments. Try to post with less text and speak more with fewer words. Try to post something attractive and eye-catching.

Always remember the content we post should be relatable to our selected audiences and should be well received by the audience. Try to be present on all social media portals when you are posting as this gives relevance to your profile. Google should know that you are present.