Hero MotoCorp resumes manufacturing operations at 3 facilities

New Delhi: Country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Monday said that it is resuming operations at three facilities post the government’s announcement of easing of lockdown norms.

Hero MotoCorp in a BSE filing said that it is commencing operations in a graded manner at three of its manufacturing plants – Gurugram and Dharuhera (both in Haryana), Haridwar (Uttarakhand) and additionally the Global Parts Center (GPC) at Neemrana in Rajasthan.

These manufacturing plants reopen from today (May 04) and production at these facilities will commence from Wednesday.

“Only the essential staff will come to work at all the other facilities and corporate offices, observing social distancing and all prescribed safety measures. The remaining employees across all locations in India will continue to Work from Home (WFH) till further notice,” the company said.

Hero MotoCorp had halted operations across its manufacturing facilities and made Work From Home mandatory for all its offices from March 22, 2020.

The company said that it has also specially developed two-wheeler first responder vehicles and the production of 60 such vehicles will start this week. These vehicles will be distributed to the local authorities in the remote and inaccessible areas across the country.

India has been on lockdown since May 24 to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The government last week extended the nationwide lockdown till May 17.