High Profit Business Idea: Earn Huge Amount Monthly By Starting THIS Dealership Business; Know Eligibility, How And Where To Apply

New Delhi: If you are looking to establish your own business and you don't have fund crunch, there is a lucrative venture that you could think about. As and when the opportunity arises, you can apply for securing position as an LPG distributor in your region.

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) --IndianOil, HPC, and BPC, establish LAPG distributors at designated sites after conducting feasibility studies performed by their field teams. When a suitable space is deemed viable and also fits well with the overall marketing strategy, the OMCs release a newspaper advertisement.

This announcement is made officially to call for applications from eligible individuals who aspire to become LPG distributors.



Applicants who are both interested and eligible are required to submit their applications as per the existing guidelines that are the key selection process for LPG distributors. Although each eligible individual has the opportunity to apply for LPG distribution at a single location in response to the published advertisement, the final selection of LPG distributors takes place through a randomized draw among all the qualified applicants.

Direct Website To Check LPG Dealership/LPG Agency Requirements

For LPG godowns / LPG godowns, detailed guidelines on land requirements, infrastructure requirements, details of selection process as well as necessary guidelines related to godowns, showrooms, home delivery of cylinders etc. are available at www.lpgvitarakchayan.in

How To Apply For LPG Dealership/LPG Agency

Applicants can apply under two categories --for urban and rural areas. Interested individuals apply online via www.lpgvitarakchayan.in. A portal 'LPG Distributor Selection' has been created in. Aspiring candidates are required to complete a registration on the portal. They will have to furnish the necessary information through the online application form and pay the application fee to the respective Oil Marketing Company (OMC) using the available online payment options prior to the deadline indicated in the advertisement.

Meanwhile, to apply for inaccessible regional circles (DKV) locations, the application process is currently on manual mode. The application for this has to be submitted physically in OMCs regional offices, whose contact details would be given in the advertisement.

Documents Required To Apply For LPG Dealership/LPG Agency

Applicants need not provide any certificates or affidavits during the initial application phase. Only a soft copy of his photograph and a soft copy of the signature are required to be uploaded.