High Profit Farming Business Idea: Invest Rs 20,000 And Earn Upto Rs 5 Lakh From Per hectare Land Yearly With Lemongrass Farming

New Delhi: Becoming an entrepreneur and still giving back something to the rural community is a dream that many cherish. If you are keen on generating a low-investment, high-reward business venture, you may say hello to Lemon Grass Farming, for, the venture not only promises lucrative returns, it also contributes to the flourishing field of agriculture.

What's even more exciting is that this idea has gained recognition even Prime Minister Modi. In 2020, during PM Modi's monthly 'Mann ki Baat' radio address, the prime minister had applauded around 30 groups that were jointly cultivating lemongrass in Bishunpur area of Jharkhand's Gumla district.

The secret of Lemongrass bearing a thriving business potential lies in the fact that it grows in four months and its oil is also in demand and fetches a good price in the market. Lemongrass oil is in tremendous demand across various industries, including cosmetics, soaps, oils, and medicines. Lemongrass belongs to the Essential oils category and is one of the most sought after item for theraputic usage.



What is even more remarkable about the plant is that it can flourish in arid regions. This makes making Lemongrass a very good choice for cultivating even in drought-affected areas. Additionally, the naturally resilient plant also does not require fertilizers.

With an investment as low as Rs 20,000, you can yield profits of up to Rs 4 - Rs 5 lakhs per year from just one hectare of land. Once you initiate the cultivation process, you can reap consistent yields for 5-6 consecutive years.

You must however note that the timing is crucial for lemongrass cultivation, with its prime window falling in between the month of February to July. The ideal time for preparing nursery beds is during the months of March to April.

Once planted, you can expect six to seven harvests per year. This means the plant gives you ample opportunities to extract its valuable oil. As per reports in the media, upto 3 to 5 liters of lemongrass oil can be produced per hectare annually, with each liter fetching prices ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500. Furthermore, its productivity increases for the first three years.

(Disclaimer: This article is for sole information purpose. The earning calculator is also mostly based on assumptive figures to give an example of certain type. The article does not intend to give any financial advice of any sorts. For initiating any venture, you must do your own due diligence and market research.)