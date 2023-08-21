High Profit Rural Business Idea: Start This Business From Home, Invest Rs 50,000 And Earn In Lakhs

Are you looking for a promising business idea that can be started at low cost and yields good returns? Poultry farming business could be one of the options that only benefits you but also supports the rural economic growth.

Starting this Poultry farming business is easier than you might think of. With an investment of around Rs 40,000- Rs 50,000 to start with, you can begin your initial farming right at home – in your backyard, courtyard, or in fields. The best part of starting this business is that you will get help from both central and state governments that are actively encouraging and promoting poultry farming. Government offers financial support and training required to start the Poultry farming business whic makes it even more appealing for the rural community.

You can reap a substantial profit from raising chicken while the key lies in choosing the right chicken breed. If you're aiming for bigger profits, consider raising chicken breeds like Kadaknath, Grampriya, Swarnath, Kerry Shyama, Nirbhik, Srinidhi, Vanraja, Kari Ujjwal, and Kari.



The Central Government provides subsidies through the National Livestock Mission Scheme, covering up to 50% of your expenses. To learn more, you can visit the official National Livestock Portal. Additionally, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) also offers generous subsidies for chicken farming. There are various financial institutions from where you can take loan to kickstart your poultry venture.

Initially, you can start with just 10 to 15 chicken for which you would be looking at an investment of around Rs 50,000. And when it's time to sell your poultry, your profit could be double of your initial investment. Furthermore, the eggs hatched by the hen could be additional profitable aspect. A single native hen usually can lay around 160 to 180 eggs annually. Thus you could very well imagine the potential when you have a good number of chicken – meaning you could be earning lakhs every year!

After due indepth research, if you're ready to contribute to the rural economy in poultry farming, you could be part of a growing industry.

(Disclaimer: This article is for sole information purpose. The calculator is also mostly based on assumptive figures to give an example of certain type. The article does not intend to give any financial advice of any sorts. For initiating any venture, you must do your own due diligence and market research.)