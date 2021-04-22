Impressive! Zomato rolls out special Covid-19 delivery

Keeping in view the pandemic, Zomato has rolled out the ‘priority delivery’ feature on its application to deliver food orders to people who are mostly under home quarantine and can’t manage to cook on their own.

All the orders will be marked as “COVID-19 emergency", as the food aggregating major said that the delivery of such orders would be expedited through prioritised preparation at restaurant kitchens and fastest rider assignment.

Announcing the new feature, Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal took to Twitter and said, “Today, along with thousands of our restaurant partners, we just rolled out a 'priority delivery for covid emergencies' feature on the Zomato app. This feature will allow our customers to mark *This order is related to a COVID-19 emergency* option during checkout (sic)."

Goyal also announced that all deliveries to such customers will be contactless by default. “This will ensure the safety of our riders, and subsequent customers. Needless to say, all customers should opt-in for contactless deliveries right now," he added.

In his series of tweets, Goyal also showed his gratitude towards thousands of restaurants who have joined hands with Zomato for this noble partnership. All restaurants have agreed to prioritise the 'COVID-19 emergency' orders in their kitchens.

With dine-in places closed in many places, Zomato and Swiggy are currently delivering food to millions across India. All the major food delivery players such as Zomato and Swiggy have been granted permission to safely deliver food in states under lockdown. People in Maharashtra and Delhi, where authorities have introduced curfews, can take the benefit of Zomato’s priority delivery feature.

Live TV

#mute