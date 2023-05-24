topStoriesenglish2612874
NewsBusinessCompanies
ADANI

India's Adani Group Exploring $3 Billion Investment In Vietnam

Chinh said Vietnam welcomed Adani's investment, initially in Lien Chieu Port in the central city of Danang, according to the statement.

Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 07:32 PM IST|Source: Reuters

Trending Photos

India's Adani Group Exploring $3 Billion Investment In Vietnam

New Delhi: India's Adani Group is exploring the possibility to invest up to $3 billion in seaport and renewable energy projects in Vietnam, the Vietnamese government said in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement came after a meeting in Hanoi on the same day between Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Karan Adani, chief executive officer of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, a unit of the cooking oil-to-coal mining conglomerate Adani Group.

"Vietnam is willing to create more favourable conditions for India's large companies, including Adani, to invest and do business in the country," Chinh told Karan at the meeting, according to the statement.

Chinh said Vietnam welcomed Adani's investment, initially in Lien Chieu Port in the central city of Danang, according to the statement.

Karan told Chinh Adani would soon work with Vietnamese partners and stakeholders on specific investment projects in the country, according to the statement, which said the investment could reach $10 billion over the longer term.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818