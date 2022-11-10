topStoriesenglish
IndiaVsEngland T20 match: Here's how to WATCH the match online at a low cost

The match is streaming live on Disney+Hotstar. You can watch there. If you are also excited about the match, here’s the way you can watch the live action on the platform with a low cost.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 01:43 PM IST
  • India is all set to face England in the second semifinal in the T20 world cup.
  • Some Telcos plans that provides Disney+Hotstar subscription at a low cost:
  • VI offers a plan at Rs 499 with which you can get Disney+Hotstar subscription for a year.

New Delhi: India is all set to face England in the second semifinal in the T20 world cup. The knock-out match is going to be bone-thrilling and one of the excited matches of the tournament. The match is streaming live on Disney+Hotstar. You can watch there. If you are also excited about the match, here’s the way you can watch the live action on the platform with a low cost.

Telcos plans that provides Disney+Hotstar subscription at a low cost:

Airtel prepaid plan:

Airtel Prepaid Plan is offering 3GB/day data at the cost of Rs 599 with 28 days validity. The additional benefits you get is one year Disney+Hotstar subscritpion. Other benefits are unlimited local, STD & Roaming calls.

VI Prepaid Plan:

VI offers a plan at Rs 499 with which you can get Disney+Hotstar subscription for a year. You can get 2GB/day data with 28 days validity. Besides, you can get 100 sms/day.   

