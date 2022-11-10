Airtel launches new 30-days validity plan; Check data limit, price, and other key benefits

New Delhi: Indian telecom operator Bharti Airtel has announced a new prepaid plan offering 30 days of validity at a cost of Rs 199. The plan is different from other plans of the company as it provides the service for 30 days unlike popular 28 days plan. The new plan offers unlimited calling, 100 SMSes per day, and 3GB data limit.

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) in September passed a major order and said the telcos to offer vouchers with a validity of 30 days.

"Every Telecom Service Provider shall offer at least one Plan Voucher, one Special Tariff Voucher and one Combo Voucher which shall be renewable on the same date of every month and if the date of such renewal is not available in a month, the date of renewal shall be the last date of that month," the telecom regulator said in a release.

Other telecom companies offering the 30 days vouchers:

BSLN provides a plan of 30 days at Rs 199 that offers data, SMSes and calling. Bharti Airtel competitor offers a plan of 30 days at Rs 137. You can renewal the voucher on the same date of every month – Rs 141.

Airtel is now offering a total data with unlimited voice calling, 300 SMS for 30 days service validity. Along with that telco has also clubbed additional benefits of the Airtel Thanks app and free Hello Tunes and Wynk Music.