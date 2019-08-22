Indigo adds Belgaum to its network, flights start from September 8

New Delhi: Budget carrier Indigo has added Belgaum to its domestic network effective from September 8.

“With operations effective September 08, 2019, Belgaum will be IndiGo’s 58th domestic and 77th overall destination. The airline has inaugurated 04 new flights on Bengaluru-Belgaum and Bengaluru-Madurai. Further strengthening its connectivity out of Bengaluru, these new routes will be serviced by an ATR-18 aircraft.” the company said in a statement.

“We are delighted to announce the launch of Belgaum as a new domestic destination along with additional flights between Bengaluru and Madurai. Belgaum with its strong historical significance and nature tourism presents a huge potential for enhancing tourism & trade out of Karnataka,” William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo said.

“These flights will strengthen point-to-point connectivity out of Bengaluru and enhance mobility within southern India. We will continue to expand as per the sectoral demand and offer an on-time, courteous and hassle-free service and affordable flying experience to our customers,” he added.

With its fleet of over 200 aircraft, the airline offers around 1400 daily flights and connects 58 domestic destinations and 17 international destinations.