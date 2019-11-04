close

IndiGo services hit as servers down across India, passengers stuck in long queues

Hundreds of IndiGo passengers faced long queues across airports on Monday morning (November 4) after the airline`s server collapsed. The airline issued a travel advisory saying "Our systems are down across the network. We are expecting the counters to be crowded more than usual. Please bear with us as we try to solve the issue asap. For assistance, contact us on Twitter/Facebook or chat with us at https://t.co/MLOVgXpFO0"

The largest carrier by fleet size and market share, IndiGo said it was proactively informing passengers about the situation. IndiGo`s outage comes as dozens of flights face delays or cancellations on Monday, according to reports, due to a decline in visibility because of hazardous air pollution shrouding New Delhi, home to India`s busiest airport.

On Sunday, the airline also issued an advisory, "Due to rainfall in some parts of Delhi-NCR, we advise passengers to keep extra travel time in hand while travelling to the airport."

The domestic airline offers close to 1,500 daily flights and connects 60 domestic destinations and 23 international destinations. It has a fleet of around 245 aircraft. Carrying 55.5 lakh passengers in September 2019, the airline almost flew every second air passenger in the domestic market.

According to reports, the airline is facing troubles over the last few days. Last week, the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) asked IndiGo to replace all its faulty engines powering the planes in the wake of frequent glitches reported in its Pratt & Whitney engines.

Failing to comply with the DGCA order, the low-cost carrier faces the risk of its aircraft being grounded.

