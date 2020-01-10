IndiGo launches direct flights connecting Kolkata with Doha and Dubai

New Delhi: Indigo airlines will start daily direct flights connecting Kolkata-Dubai and Kolkata- Doha which will be effective from February 16 and March 01 respectively. In a report, Kolkata recorded the highest growth of 13.3% in foreign tourist arrivals (FTA) among all the metro cities of India between April-December 2019.

The move of Indigo comes in response to the growth observed in foreign tourist arrival, in Kolkata, making their travel easier and making their presence stronger in the airline industry. According to Indigo these direct flights will further strengthen it's connectivity from the city to the Middle-East and cater to the growing international traffic to and from Kolkata.

Other cities of India which have direct connectivity to Dubai include - Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mangalore, Chennai, Chandigarh, Kochi, Kozhikode, Amritsar and Thiruvananthapuram and that with Doha include - Delhi, Mumbai, Kochi, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kozhikode.

Besides international connectivity, Indigo will also start direct domestic flights connecting Bengaluru-Agra from early March, 2020. Agra is one of the most famous tourist attractions of India with

turn out of seven million tourists annually.