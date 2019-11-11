IRCTC's special Govindam package for visit to temple town of Tirumala

For visitors to have a glimpse of Lord Sree Venkateswara, IRCTC has launched a daily package, GOVINDAM. Under GOVINDAM package, the destination covered will be Tirumala and Tiruchanur, and the travelling mode will be train and road. The package will cost Rs 4020 per person in double sharing, and this will also facilitate confirmed darshan of Lord Balaji, conformed ticket, accommodation, food, guide, AC road transporation to Tirumala and Tiruchanuru.

Travellers will have to reach Secunderabad at 18:20 hrs and at Tirupati-18:25 hrs. The pilgrims will avail 3AC and Sleeper facility in the train, which will be available on the daily basis.

IRCTC through its twitter handle said, "For those seeking the boundless grace of the almighty, #IRCTC has curated a special Govindam package. Visit the temple town of Tirumala and feel a divine awakening within."

Tirupati in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh is better known because of the sacred temple of Lord Sree Venkateswara situated on the Tirumala hill, nestling among the seven hills in the Eastern Ghats, 26 km by Ghat road from Tirupati. With a history that dates back to over twelve centuries, the temple is the jewel in the crown of ancient places of worship in Southern India. Everyday, a lot of pilgrims visit the holy place for the Darshan of Lord Sree Balaji, and the more the people visit Him the more want to see Him.

It is believed that among the devotees the Lord brings relief to the afflicted, divine wisdom to the seeker, prosperity to the materialist and peace to the Jnaani. All these benefits flow spontaneously and automatically out of the boundless grace of the Lord.

All Pilgrims need to carry/produce their personal ID cards with them prior to Darshan at Tirumala; if fail to produce, TTD Administration will not permit for darshan.

The pilgrims have also been asked to follow a dress code that includes Dhoti (White) & Shirt or Kurtha & Pyajama for male; Saree or Salwar Kameez (with Pallu Compulsory) for female visitors. All pilgrims are requested not to wear clothes such as T-shirt, Jeans etc. as the same are strictly prohibited irrespective of any age group.

Under the package, any changes regarding name/age/gender, etc. is permitted only once and should be done before 5 days prior to journey. Once the Railway Tickets are prepared, no changes will be allowed.

According to information available on irctctourism.com, tour itinerary include Secunderabad, Tirupati, Tirumala, Tirupati and Secunderabad.

DAY 1: Departure from Secunderabad at 18:20 hrs.

DAY 2: Arrival at Tirupati at 6:05 am. Pick up from Tirupati Railway Station in the morning and transfer to hotel and check in. After freshen up and breakfast, transfer to hills by 9:30hrs. Pratyeka Pravesha Darshnam of Lord Venkateswara will be done by 13:00 hrs (Also depends upon the rush on that particular day) and back to Tirupati for lunch.

After lunch, visit of Tiruchanur Temple, if time permits. Check-out from the hotel by 17:00 hrs. Drop at Tirupati Railway Station in the evening. Boarding of train no. 12733 Narayanadri Express and departure of the train at 18:25 hrs (06:25 pm). Dinner by train.

DAY 3: Arrival of the train at Secunderabad at 06.15 am.

For more details, visit the official website-https://www.irctctourism.com