topStoriesenglish2603796
NewsBusinessCompanies
JSW ENERGY

JSW Energy, SECI Ink Pact For 300 MW Wind Projects

The projects are located in Maharashtra and expected to be commissioned in the next 24 months, the company said.

Last Updated: May 06, 2023, 03:52 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

JSW Energy, SECI Ink Pact For 300 MW Wind Projects

New Delhi: JSW Energy has signed a power purchase agreement with Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd (SECI) for wind projects totalling 300 MW. The PPA is signed for the supply of power for a period of 25 years with a tariff of Rs 2.94 per kilowatt (KWh), JSW Energy said in a statement on Friday.

"JSW Renew Energy Three, a wholly-owned step-down subsidiary of JSW Energy, has signed PPA with SECI for 300 MW ISTS-connected wind power projects awarded under SECI Tranche-XII," it said. (Also Read: Deals On iPhone 14: Amazon vs Flipkart vs Vijay Sales - Check Where It Is Available At Lowest)

The projects are located in Maharashtra and expected to be commissioned in the next 24 months, the company said. (Also Read: Why Smartphones Have Non-Removable Batteries? Know Here)

The company has set a target to reach 20 GW capacity by 2030 and 10 GW by 2025. With a total locked-in capacity of 9.9 GW, JSW Energy is well-placed to achieve its targets well ahead of time.

In addition, the company has made a foray into energy storage space and has currently locked in 3.4 GWh of energy storage capacity by means of a battery energy storage system and hydro-pumped storage project.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818
DNA Video
DNA : What is the reason behind violence in Manipur?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch today's analysis in DNA on drone attack on Putin
DNA Video
DNA: Which lie did Bilawal tell on reaching India?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Verified' disclosure of Atiq's 'crime kundli'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When US killed terrorist Osama bin Laden in 2011
DNA Video
DNA: How beneficial is the issue of UCC-NRC in the elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Now divorce is possible without waiting for 6 months
DNA Video
DNA: In Karnataka, Nandini does not make milk...tea, 'Sarkar' also makes it!
DNA Video
DNA: DNA test of 'Pahlwani' at Jantar Mantar