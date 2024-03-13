Kiran Mazumdar Shaw Slams 'Pink Tax'; Netizens Join Discussion On Gender Bias --Details Here

New Delhi: Biotechnology industry veteran and Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has shared an intriguing video in which a person has compared various products of similar category from the male and female pricing perspective.

Reacting strongly against what has been described as 'Pink Tax' in the video, Shaw has even said that people should be "shunning such products".

Shaw posted the video on X (Formerly twitter), in which a man argues how similar products of same category, quantity and size meant for both women and men are priced differently and higher.

Shaw tweeted, "Pink Tax! A shameful gender bias that women must respond to by shunning such products!"

Netizens soon started pouring comments on the post with many believing that gender equality is the need of the hour.

What Is Pink Tax?

Pink Tax should not be confused as a government tax, it is not so. Pink Tax, is a commonly used term to describe the disparity in pricing of a product on the basis of gender-- where certain products are priced higher for women than for men.