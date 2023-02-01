topStoriesenglish2568482
NewsBusinessCompanies
SAMSUNG GALAXY S23 SERIES LAUNCH DATE

Highlights | Samsung 'Galaxy S23' Series Launch Today: Company Unveils Galaxy S23 Lineup Globally Including S23 Ultra With 200 MP

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Highlights: Samsung launched 'Galaxy A23 Series' in Samsung Upacked Event today at 11:30 Pm IST.  

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 02, 2023, 12:21 AM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

Highlights | Samsung 'Galaxy S23' Series Launch Today: Company Unveils Galaxy S23 Lineup Globally Including S23 Ultra With 200 MP
LIVE Blog

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Live: Smartphone maker giant Samsung launched its latest premium smartphone series ‘Galaxy S23’ in Samsung Unpacked event on February 1, 2023. It was the company’s first in-person event after a gap of three years due to covid-19 pandemic. The event was live-streamed online on Samsung official website and other platforms. 

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event started at 11:30 Pm IST.

Samsung is offering pre-reserve benefits to customers at Rs 1999 only including benefits worth Rs 5000 redeemable on Samsung.com.

According to reports, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will be available in the colors Phantom Black, Cotton Flower, Botanic Green, and Misty Lilac. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is anticipated to sport a 200MP main camera and support the SPen pen. The 200MP ISOCELL HP2 camera that Samsung recently introduced is probably included on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, with features including UFS 3.1/UFS 4.0 storage, WiFi 6e/WiFi 7 compatibility, and up to 45W fast charging technology, is anticipated to power the Samsung Galaxy S23 series.

02 February 2023
00:08 AM

Samsung Unpacked Event Live Updates: Full Specification of GalaxyBook Ultra and GalaxyBook Pro 360, Galaxy Book3 Pro

00:05 AM

Samsung Unpacked Event Live Updates: GalaxyBook 3 Ultra has Multi-Control for Seamless Connectivity 

23:59 PM

Samsung Unpacked Event Live Updates: Samsung Brings GalaxyBook 3 Ultra

Along with smartphones, Samsung has launched the poweful new laptop Samsung GalaxyBook 3 Ultra. 

23:52 PM

Samsung Unpacked Event Live Updates: Full Specification of Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Ultra

23:49 PM

Samsung Unpacked Event Live Updates: Good Device for Content Creator

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is a perfect device for content creator due to cinematic camera to provide smooth and high-quality photos and videos even in low light. 

23:44 PM

Samsung Unpacked Event Live Updates: Samsung Galaxy S23 Clicks Amazing Photos

23:42 PM

Samsung Unpacked Event Live Updates: The smartphone sports 200 MP High Quality Camera

23:39 PM

Samsung Unpacked Event Live Updates: Galaxy S23 Ultra Focuses on Camera Quality 

The new series sports new image sensor processor that gives high quality photos. 

23:36 PM

Samsung Unpacked Event Live Updates: Drew Blackhard, Samsung VP Product Manager comes on Stage

Samsung Joins hands with Ridley Scott to show the cinematic camera experience of new product Galaxy S23 and S23 Ultra.

23:34 PM

Samsung Unpacked Event Live Updates: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Launches

Company has launched the premium high innovative Galaxy S23 Ultra.

23:33 PM

Samsung Unpacked Event Live Updates: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Begins

23:15 PM

Samsung Unpacked Event Live Updates: A Few Minutes Left Before the Event

22:44 PM

Samsung Unpacked Event Live Updates: The Series May Sport Powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Chipset

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, with features including UFS 3.1/UFS 4.0 storage, WiFi 6e/WiFi 7 compatibility, and up to 45W fast charging technology, is anticipated to power the Samsung Galaxy S23 series.

22:43 PM

Samsung Unpacked Event Live Updates: Expected Price of Samsung Galaxy S23 Series

Some leaked reports indicate that the Samsung Galaxy S23 would cost Rs 79,999 for the base model and Rs 83,999 for the top-end model in India. The starting pricing for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus in India is Rs 89,999, while the starting price for the Galaxy S23 Ultra is Rs 1,14,999. It is important to note that only the beginning prices for the Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra are mentioned in the report.

22:09 PM

Samsung Unpacked Event Live Updates: Only Few Hours Left Before the Show

Stay Tune With us.

20:13 PM

Samsung Unpacked Live Event: Viewers can watch the live via this link .

Stay Tune for all latest updates.

20:05 PM

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Live Update: Samsung is all set to launch its premium smartphone series.

samsung galaxy s23 series launch datesamsung galaxy s23 pricesamsung galaxy s23 specificationssamsung galaxy s23 featuressamsung galaxy s23 batterysamsung galaxy s23 camerasamsung galaxy s23 booking datesamsung galaxy s23 price in indiasamsung galaxy s23 specssamsung galaxy s23 release datesamsung galaxy s23 pre order

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Budget accounting in the language of the 'Common Man'
DNA Video
DNA: Why was Australia scared of a 'capsule'?
DNA Video
DNA: Astronaut Kalpana Chawla died in 2003
DNA Video
DNA: This time's budget will bring happiness or sorrow?
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the history of cricket 'online' coach
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When Shrikrishna Singh, the first CM of Bihar died in 1961
DNA Video
DNA: Historians will get evidence of Mahabharata
DNA Video
DNA: Video Analysis of Snowfall!
DNA Video
DNA: Daughters of India wrote the story of victory
DNA Video
DNA: Hindenburg's question... 'Nationalism' of Adani Group