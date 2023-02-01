Highlights | Samsung 'Galaxy S23' Series Launch Today: Company Unveils Galaxy S23 Lineup Globally Including S23 Ultra With 200 MP
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Highlights: Samsung launched 'Galaxy A23 Series' in Samsung Upacked Event today at 11:30 Pm IST.
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Live: Smartphone maker giant Samsung launched its latest premium smartphone series ‘Galaxy S23’ in Samsung Unpacked event on February 1, 2023. It was the company’s first in-person event after a gap of three years due to covid-19 pandemic. The event was live-streamed online on Samsung official website and other platforms.
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event started at 11:30 Pm IST.
Epic nights are coming. Bring your epic moments into the spotlight. Join us at Galaxy Unpacked on February 1, 2023 at 11:30 PM. Learn more: https://t.co/sxDMq2dyee. #SamsungUnpacked pic.twitter.com/XOBmRJR7u0 — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) January 18, 2023
Samsung is offering pre-reserve benefits to customers at Rs 1999 only including benefits worth Rs 5000 redeemable on Samsung.com.
According to reports, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will be available in the colors Phantom Black, Cotton Flower, Botanic Green, and Misty Lilac. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is anticipated to sport a 200MP main camera and support the SPen pen. The 200MP ISOCELL HP2 camera that Samsung recently introduced is probably included on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, with features including UFS 3.1/UFS 4.0 storage, WiFi 6e/WiFi 7 compatibility, and up to 45W fast charging technology, is anticipated to power the Samsung Galaxy S23 series.
Samsung Unpacked Event Live Updates: Full Specification of GalaxyBook Ultra and GalaxyBook Pro 360, Galaxy Book3 Pro
Samsung Unpacked Event Live Updates: GalaxyBook 3 Ultra has Multi-Control for Seamless Connectivity
Samsung Unpacked Event Live Updates: Samsung Brings GalaxyBook 3 Ultra
Along with smartphones, Samsung has launched the poweful new laptop Samsung GalaxyBook 3 Ultra.
Samsung Unpacked Event Live Updates: Full Specification of Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Unpacked Event Live Updates: Good Device for Content Creator
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is a perfect device for content creator due to cinematic camera to provide smooth and high-quality photos and videos even in low light.
Samsung Unpacked Event Live Updates: Samsung Galaxy S23 Clicks Amazing Photos
Samsung Unpacked Event Live Updates: The smartphone sports 200 MP High Quality Camera
Samsung Unpacked Event Live Updates: Galaxy S23 Ultra Focuses on Camera Quality
The new series sports new image sensor processor that gives high quality photos.
Samsung Unpacked Event Live Updates: Drew Blackhard, Samsung VP Product Manager comes on Stage
Samsung Joins hands with Ridley Scott to show the cinematic camera experience of new product Galaxy S23 and S23 Ultra.
Samsung Unpacked Event Live Updates: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Launches
Company has launched the premium high innovative Galaxy S23 Ultra.
Samsung Unpacked Event Live Updates: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Begins
The new era of epic is here. Catch Galaxy Unpacked LIVE on https://t.co/vEA35CizLH. #Bengaluru #ShareTheEpic #SamsungOperaHouse #SamsungUnpacked
— Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) February 1, 2023
Samsung Unpacked Event Live Updates: A Few Minutes Left Before the Event
Are you ready for the new era of epic? Galaxy Unpacked will be LIVE soon. Tune into https://t.co/qfvamd6JsV at 11:30 PM. #ShareTheEpic #SamsungOperaHouse #SamsungUnpacked #Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/bPMYoKvknH
— Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) February 1, 2023
Samsung Unpacked Event Live Updates: The Series May Sport Powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Chipset
The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, with features including UFS 3.1/UFS 4.0 storage, WiFi 6e/WiFi 7 compatibility, and up to 45W fast charging technology, is anticipated to power the Samsung Galaxy S23 series.
Samsung Unpacked Event Live Updates: Expected Price of Samsung Galaxy S23 Series
Some leaked reports indicate that the Samsung Galaxy S23 would cost Rs 79,999 for the base model and Rs 83,999 for the top-end model in India. The starting pricing for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus in India is Rs 89,999, while the starting price for the Galaxy S23 Ultra is Rs 1,14,999. It is important to note that only the beginning prices for the Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra are mentioned in the report.
Samsung Unpacked Event Live Updates: Only Few Hours Left Before the Show
Only a few hours to go to make wow happen! Don’t forget to join us for Galaxy Unpacked tonight at 11:30 PM.
Pre-reserve now and get benefits worth ₹ 5000*. *T&C apply. #SharetheEpic #SamsungUnpacked pic.twitter.com/LH50kZ7deJ
— Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) February 1, 2023
Samsung Unpacked Live Event: Viewers can watch the live via this link .
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Live Update: Samsung is all set to launch its premium smartphone series.
More Stories