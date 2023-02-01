Highlights | Samsung 'Galaxy S23' Series Launch Today: Company Unveils Galaxy S23 Lineup Globally Including S23 Ultra With 200 MP

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Live: Smartphone maker giant Samsung launched its latest premium smartphone series ‘Galaxy S23’ in Samsung Unpacked event on February 1, 2023. It was the company’s first in-person event after a gap of three years due to covid-19 pandemic. The event was live-streamed online on Samsung official website and other platforms.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event started at 11:30 Pm IST.

Epic nights are coming. Bring your epic moments into the spotlight. Join us at Galaxy Unpacked on February 1, 2023 at 11:30 PM. Learn more: https://t.co/sxDMq2dyee. #SamsungUnpacked pic.twitter.com/XOBmRJR7u0 — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) January 18, 2023

Samsung is offering pre-reserve benefits to customers at Rs 1999 only including benefits worth Rs 5000 redeemable on Samsung.com.

According to reports, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will be available in the colors Phantom Black, Cotton Flower, Botanic Green, and Misty Lilac. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is anticipated to sport a 200MP main camera and support the SPen pen. The 200MP ISOCELL HP2 camera that Samsung recently introduced is probably included on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, with features including UFS 3.1/UFS 4.0 storage, WiFi 6e/WiFi 7 compatibility, and up to 45W fast charging technology, is anticipated to power the Samsung Galaxy S23 series.