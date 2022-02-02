Mahindra Finance Dec qtr net at Rs 992 crore as loan disbursals pick-up, bad loans dip

New Delhi: Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services (Mahindra Finance) on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 992 crore for the December 2021 quarter.

The company, catering to rural and semi-urban customers for buying new and pre-owned auto and utility vehicles, saw a growth of 28 cent in loan disbursals, improved collection efficiency as well as fall in gross bad loans proportion, which helped the December quarter numbers.

It had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 223 crore in same quarter a year ago, mainly due to the pandemic-induced stress in the economy.

Compared sequentially, the net profit was down from Rs 1,103 crore in the September 2021 quarter.

Total income remained stable at Rs 2,986 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2021, as against Rs 2,993 crore during the corresponding quarter last year, Mahindra Finance said in a release.

On a standalone basis, there was net profit of Rs 894 crore during the quarter, as against a loss of Rs 274 crore in year-ago period. Income dipped by 1 per cent to Rs 2,543 crore.

Net interest income at Rs 1,580 crore increased by 14 per cent year-on-year, reflecting widening of spread, the company said.

There is sequential growth in loan book in the current quarter and the company expects further uptick in disbursements, it said, adding collection efficiency stood at 95 per cent for the quarter and 100 per cent in December.

The company's gross non-performing assets ratio improved to 11.3 per cent from 12.7 per cent in September, that helped release Rs 437 crore from stage III provisions, it added.

"As of December quarter end, the company carried a total liquidity buffer of over Rs 11,000 crore. With adequate macro liquidity and uptick in economic activity, the company plans to progressively reduce the chest in coming quarters," it said.

The board of directors at its meeting also approved a postal ballot notice to seek approval of shareholders for alteration to the Memorandum of Association (MOA) of the company as it plans to offer payment services and other simplified financial solutions.

It will make an application to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for authorisation to issue Prepaid Payment Instruments (PPIs).

The company said the authorisation will allow it to deliver payment services through cards, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and other permitted modes, as well as operate as Bharat Bill Payment Operating Unit, payment aggregator and payment gateway.

Stock of Mahindra Finance closed at Rs 168.75 apiece on BSE, up 1.23 per cent from the previous close.

